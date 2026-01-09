Love Them or Hate Them, These 7 “Divisive” 2010s Trends Are Back For 2026

Picture this: it's 2009. Barack Obama has just become president, Topshop’s Oxford Circus flagship is unequivocally the best shopping destination on the high street, Alexa Chung is your style icon, your favourite TV show is Skins and you just bought the new iPod Touch, ready to fill with 10,000 songs by MGMT, The Klaxons and Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs.
Life at this time is exciting, and fashion is a grungy, mismatched array of ripped skinny jeans, neon and questionable hair. Whilst this era’s style perhaps wasn’t the most complimentary, it was a time of hedonistic fun, which is why I’m not too mad about the apparent return of indie sleaze.
An era many fashion editors romanticise from afar, indie sleaze encapsulates the period between 2006 and 2012. It was a time when indie rock music by British bands ruled the roost. Glastonbury might’ve been around as a festival already for decades, but as a place to spot the biggest celeb style trends, it felt relatively new on the scene. The “rockstar girlfriend” was the most coveted title going, with paparazzi pictures of London’s It girls like Kate Moss and Alexa Chung as in-demand as those on the red carpet. As Who What Wear UK’s editorial assistant, Brittany Davy so aptly puts it, “The era was defined by a carefree vibe. Whilst the fashion blended vintage hipster with the ‘70s, ‘80s and grungy pieces, the hedonistic lifestyle is what made the fashion feel far sleazier."
Like many re-emerging cultural trends, the indie sleaze renaissance started on TikTok. Trend forecaster Mandy Lee (@oldloserinbrooklyn) accurately predicted the resurgence back in 2021, stating, “Wait a year before it starts actually happening”. Having churned through the trends popular during the Y2K “babetastic” millennium (think denim capris and butterfly-motif graphics), it was only a matter of time before Gen Z became fascinated with the late-‘00s hipster look. With a watchful eye on the ever-changing TikTok landscape, my inclination that a departure from the clean-girl era was afoot arose when the song Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus became one of the leading trending sounds in 2022 (22 years after its initial release).
As Lee explains, TikTok sounds are increasingly becoming the first indication of shifts in the zeitgeist. Like clockwork, the creation of Instagram account @indiesleaze occurred. Posting party photos by the time photographer Cobrasnake, it has amassed a following of 300,000 eagle-eyed followers as of today. The next sign came from Taylor Swift’s album cover for the Midnights in 2022, where the singer—who we all knew for her squeaky-clean style—appeared to embrace a new dishevelled “good girl gone bad” look that evoked Jenny Humphrey in the later series of Gossip Girl. From then on, indie sleaze 2.0 has felt very much alive.
What’s interesting is that this comeback feels like it’s rooted in more than just fashion. From digitally detoxing smartphones for flip phones to the (re)rise of the digital camera, Gen Z has a growing desire for physical media and IRL experiences, which feels like a shift away from ever-changing online “aesthetics”, particularly those that feel inauthentically clean girl-coded
Whilst this movement may have been spurred by the online world, the runways reflect a similar message. From skinny jeans at Victoria Beckham to Napoleon jackets at Alexander McQueen, the spring/summer 2026 shows have been awash with the carefree undoneness the indie sleaze trend brings. So, whether it’s with an indie boy band-style Napoleon jacket or boho-coded ripped jeans, the indie sleaze era is back and is set to be bigger than ever this summer. Here, I’ve found seven items that make it wearable today.
How to Wear the Indie Sleaze Trend in 2026
1. Skinny Jeans
Style Notes: To me, there's something inherently ‘00s-Olsen about the way fashion people are wearing their skinny jeans in 2026. A staple of Mary-Kate and Ashley's wardrobes at the time, they were rarely spotted outside without a pair of skinnies and flat shoes. For a 2026 feel, take style cues from Anouk Yve (pictured above) and pair yours with a tank and plush fur trim coat. In keeping with the carefree polish of The Row designers, this is a fail-safe way to make you look more current.
2. Studs
Style Notes: One for the minimalists amongst us, studs are popping up more and more within the capsule wardrobes of fashion's coolest people. With an innate ability to retain denim's cool factor with an edgier twist, everyone from Blake Lively to Charli XCX has been spotted rocking an elevated studded look lately. From leather jackets to Reformation’s viral Cerys silhouette, studs add an IYKYK feel, without veering too far from the realm of wearability.
3. Balenciaga City Bag
Style Notes: Probably themost defining bag of the era, the Balenciaga Le City bag is so back. Indie sleaze poster girl Kate Moss, who famously carried non-stop throughout the ‘00s, has been photographed wearing hers again since 2024. Hobo bags generally have seen a massive rise in popularity, with surges for the Saint Laurent Mombasa and Gucci Indy both way up as reported by quarterly fashion report, Lyst Index. There has always been a messy chaos tied to the hobo bag. A 24-hour silhouette, its functional shape means it travels with you as you go and moulds to all occasions, and it has basically become Gen Z’s, Birkin (distressed and battered, just like Jane’s). Pair yours as Sofia Mcoelho (pictured above) has, with a pair of on-trend camo-print trousers and a striped polo.
4. Leather Biker Jackets
Style Notes:Leather biker jackets and indie sleaze go together like florals in spring; you can’t really have one without the other. Innately heavy-duty, choosing your leather can be tricky. For this, I offer a pro tip: go for clean, structured fits if you lean classic, and for the edgy amongst us, heavy fringing, distressed colourways and tactical hardwear will be more your speed.
