We're still in the middle of spring here in the UK, but I already have a personal goal to get the absolute most out of summer this year. So, of course, this means that I'm already thinking about swapping out my heavier loafers and leather flats for sandals. And with looking chic and put together always at the front of my mind, I've spent the last few months paying close attention to which sandal brands were consistently cropping up on my Instagram feed. And after a plethora of stylish sightings from my favourite influencers who either live abroad or were simply on holiday, I've gathered enough research to confidently bring to you what I think will be the best sandal brands of summer 2026.
Now, if you're more of a pared-back dresser like me, never fear, as the best sandal brands are not just about incorporating hard-to-style trends or fleeting fads into your summer capsule wardrobe. No, in true Who What Wear fashion, we've narrowed our attention down to those truly stand-out brands, the kind that perfectly balance on-trend appeal with a timeless element that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe. We take sandals very seriously, ensuring that we've only picked the very best of brands that are sure to remain versatile and easy to style for any occasion. And the best part? There's something to suit every aesthetic and budget this season.
From trusty high-street heroes that everyone will mistake for designer to cult classic luxury buys that are well worth the investment, keep scrolling to discover the very best sandal brands to shop in 2026.
The Best Sandal Brands to Shop in 2026
1. A.Emery
Style Notes: If there's one sandal style you'll spot in the Who What Wear UK office on repeat throughout summer, it's A. Emery's viral Jalen sandal. Known for their ability to be styled up or down with a comfortable fit to match, this shoe style was created with form and function at the top of mind. But don't sleep on the lesser-known styles in this brand; they come just as highly recommended by editors and fashion people alike.
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A.EMERY
Jalen Suede Sandals
A.EMERY
Reef Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
2. Zara
Style Notes: I always rely on high-street hero Zara to serve up designer-looking pieces on a budget, and their chic sandal collection is no different. Already, the brand has leaned into the defining shoe trends of 2026 far faster than its other high-street counterparts, and in true Zara fashion, they remain both affordable and expensive-looking.
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ZARA
Flat Leather Slide Sandals
ZARA
Suede Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Flat Sandals With Metal Detail
3. Ancient Greek Sandals
Style Notes: Remember the jelly sandal resurgence we saw last summer? Well, that's in part thanks to Ancient Greek Sandals, a brand known for merging classic craftspersonship with modern-day appeal. The jelly flip-flops reminiscent of my early school days remain my favourite in the collection, but there are a myriad of other styles to choose from if these feel a bit too out there for you.