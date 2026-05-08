Fresh off her appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, Gabrielle Union stepped out in NYC wearing a pair of black leather Nike Cortez sneakers that immediately made me pause mid-scroll. For a rainy day, she styled them with relaxed navy trousers, a white tee, and a sharp black coat. The Nike Cortez style has carried a certain cool factor since its debut in 1972 as one of Nike's earliest running shoes, but lately, the sneaker feels newly relevant. Maybe it's the ongoing obsession with retro sportswear, or maybe everyone is simply exhausted by overly complicated shoe trends, but the low-profile silhouette suddenly looks fresh again.
Union isn't the only one bringing the classic style back into rotation. Dakota Johnson has been wearing her brown suede Cortez sneakers around New York City with relaxed denim and oversize jackets, while Paris-based fashion influencers like Camille Charrière have been quietly endorsing the shoes for many seasons. Plus, the slim shape works with the wider-leg pants dominating fashion right now. Scroll down to shop the shoes for yourself.