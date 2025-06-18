While many of my fellow editors on team Who What Wear UK have an almost supernatural talent for identifying upcoming fashion trends by simply walking down any old street in London, my street-scouting talents as a beauty director are a little more niche. From the moment I leave the house, I keep an eagle eye on every nail trend and look that I walk by.

And now that the weather would have us believe that summer is here, I'm looking at the biggest summer nail looks around, most notably the pedicure trends. With sandal season well and truly upon us, I've been taking note of the most dominant pedicure colours and overarching looks for summer 2025. And while we can expect to see the usual, classic pedicure shades (notably, French pedis), summer 2025 is also throwing some more unexpected pedicure looks into the mix—and they're all incredibly chic. So, without further ado, behold: the 6 summer pedicure trends to bookmark for the season ahead.

1. Onyx

Let's kick things off with a bang, shall we? While summer nail colours are typically bright and popping, the dominating pedicure trend of summer 2025 appears to be quite the opposite. Indeed, it is black pedicures that are gracing the feet of the coolest people I know. And I'm not just talking about any sort of black pedicure, here—this is the onyx pedicure. It's glossy, glassy and almost stone-like in its smoothness. And the colour? The deepest, richest black around.

Shop the Trend:

Essie Nail Varnish in Licorice £9 SHOP NOW This glossy, opaque black is the perfect polish for an onyx look. OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Clear Top Coat £18 SHOP NOW The secret to this trend? A high-shine top coat that only amplifies the gloss.

2. Naked Pedi

Next up is a pedicure trend that I think we've all been awaiting for some time. While the naked manicure really took off last year, it has taken a little while longer for the naked pedicure to take the spotlight, but summer 2025 is the time. The naked pedicure is basically what it says on the tin—it involves either no polish or very sheer polish to create the illusion of a bare nail. Feet should be prepped and preened to perfection, and, combined with bare nails, you have the most understated yet fresh pedi around.

Shop the Trend:

Bare Feet by Margaret Dabbs Electronic Callus Remover £35 SHOP NOW A natural-looking pedicure like this one needs super-soft, well pedicured feet, and this callus remover is the ultimate at-home tool. The Body Shop Hemp Foot Protector £14 SHOP NOW Look in moisture and avoid dryness with this iconic foot cream—it goes totally unrivalled.

3. Picante Pop

When I saw Harriet Westmoreland and Milly Mason create this manicure/pedicure moment on Lily Allen a couple of months ago, I knew the picante pedicure was set for a major moment this summer. While red pedicures have long been failsafe, this season's take on the classic provides a spicy hit of coolness. Reds are bright, popping and cool-toned for maximum impact.

Shop the Trend:

Mylee Gel Polish in French Cancan £9 SHOP NOW The best way to keep your red pedicure looking fresh? Utilising a gel system to avoid chips. Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in Orange Poppy £46 SHOP NOW The best thing about the picante pedicure is that it can lean slightly more red or slightly more orange, and this popping orange is perfect for summer.

4. Mesh Statements

You don't need me to tell you that mesh flats have been everywhere in 2025, and with this rise has also come a rise in one specific pedicure trend. While lighter-toned pedicure colours look exceptional with an open-toed sandal, their detailed beauty doesn't necessarily translate through the diffusion of mesh. Instead, fashion people are opting for darker, less typically "summery" shades to really pop through their mesh flats—I'm talking deep navies, burgundies and greens.

Shop the Trend:

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Expresso £5 SHOP NOW This deep red will peep through sheer shoes and go with everything. Barry M In a Flash Quick Dry Nail Paint in Nimble Navy £4 SHOP NOW The perfect partner for jeans and a mesh flat? A navy polish, of course.

5. Classic French

(Image credit: @millymason_)

The French pedicure will, frankly, never age. Few looks emulate understated chicness in the same way that a perfectly executed French pedi does. While it's true that you'll see the best results from an in-salon appointment, you can give an at-home French pedicure a go yourself. (You'll just need a nail art brush and a very steady hand.) The trick to getting the look right for summer 2025 is all in selecting the perfect base. You want to look for a pink that is a little sheer, milky and subsequently natural-looking.

Shop the Trend:

OPI Nail Lacquer in Bubble Bath £16 £11 SHOP NOW Ask any nail expert around: OPI Bubble Bath is the best French base of all time. Essie Nail Polish in Blanc £9 SHOP NOW This is the perfect crisp white polish for your French tips.

6. Milky Toes

While milky manicures have long reigned supreme when it comes to our fingernails, this summer, the clean-girl trend is also coming for our pedicures. In fact, the milky pedi is the perfect choice for those who don't quite feel brave enough to go for the aforementioned naked pedicure, but still appreciate a more polished, understated look. You're going to want to find a polish that closely resembles your natural nail colour and is sheer but buildable. The best products? Nail strengthening treatments that deliver a sheer, glossy finish.

Shop the Trend: