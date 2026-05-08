The Flat Shoe Trend That Made Rosalía's Basic Summer Dress Look So Fashiony

I'll be the first to admit that my collection of sundresses isn't exactly titillating. I always look for pieces that are pretty, comfortable, and easy to style, not trendy or experimental. That's where accessories come in. If I'm wearing a simple dress, I like to add handbags, shoes, jewelry, and sunglasses to make it feel more interesting and current. By the looks of her latest outing, this is something Rosalía can relate to.
During a break in her Lux Tour, Rosalía was photographed in Seville, Spain, wearing a minimalist red midi dress with Abra Spike Ballerina Flats ($745). With grommets, spikes, and multiple straps, the shoes are far from your average ballet flats—and that's exactly what I love about them. Rosalía currently has a month off until her tour resumes in Miami on June 4, so I'm looking forward to seeing more of her Euro outfits over the next few weeks. Scroll down to see her newest look and shop pieces to re-create it.