According to Sienna, These 7 Trends Define Boho Style In 2026

Forget fringe boots and suede bags. According to the pioneers of the trend, as one fashion writer argues, this is the real way to do boho chic dressing in 2026.

By
published
in Features
A collage of the biggest bohemian fashion trends of 2026.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:

Whilst there were once strict parameters surrounding what could be described as la bohème—quite artistic, often Parisian and certainly consciously uncoupled from society's conventions—today’s sartorial landscape has enabled anyone wearing a pair of fringed boots or suede bag to invest in the bohemian fashion trend.

Indeed, the beauty of the boho chic aesthetic lies in the vintage quality inherent to it, with staples like frilly linens and hobo bags almost ageless in the sense they could be dated to a number of decades. The wooden clogs and leather capes worn by the likes of Sienna Miller could easily be from the 1970s or the 17th-century, but are most likely from Chemena Kamali’s recent collections for Chloé. The floaty tiered dress styled by Daisy Edgar-Jones might look like something she’s fished out of an archival boutique along Portobello Road, but it is actually from Saint Laurent’s recent Resort ‘25 collection.

Sienna Miller wears a boho dress and leather boots from Chlo&amp;eacute;.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the appeal of the bohemian fashion trend lies in its laissez-faire and care-free attitude. It conjures images of Doechii walking barefoot through the streets of the 16th arrondissement or Florence & The Machine’s whimsical performance style with her wild tresses and layers of lace. This calming and ethereal essence innate to the style is certainly why so many designers have mined it, with brands like Zimmermann, Isabel Marant and Doên making this laid-back sensibility a cornerstone of their brand identities.

However, in 2026, the bohemian fashion trend is evolving. Buying into it can be as simple as throwing on a frilly dress, digitally detoxing and escaping to Ibiza. However, those more attuned to movements of the sartorial zeitgeist are cognisant of the different ways it’s being expressed. Now, boho chic is being swept up in the sort of well-heeled sophistication that’s commanding both the runways and street style set.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 06: A model walks the runway during the Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion at Tennis Club de Paris on March 06, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ‘60s are still a core point of reference, but rather than it being rooted in the dress sense of Woodstock attendees or Haight-Ashbury locals, it’s taking inspiration from the gamine wardrobes of Beatniks like Jean Seberg and ladies who lunch like Lee Radizwell. It’s still counterculture, but with a bit more class.

From the paisley redux to pendant necklaces, uncover the key bohemian fashion trends of 2026—and the styles that will have you ditching your denim skirts and fur gilets for—ahead.

7 Key Bohemian Fashion Trends of 2026

1. Lace-Trimmed Dresses

An image of @mv.tiangue wearing a lace-trim dress, one of the biggest boho trends of 2026.

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Style Notes: From the boudoirs to cocktail bars, lace accents are dominating the trend cycle, with graceful silk and satin slips enhanced through this extra romantic touch. Whilst investing in the bohemian fashion trend used to be as rudimentary as throwing on a crochet cover-up à la Jane Birkin at the Union of the Artists Gala in 1969 or Mary-Kate Olsen at the 2017 Met Gala, this more evolved version of the trend demands intricacy. -

Shop the Trend:

2. Embroidered Fur-Trimmed Jackets

An image of Kate Moss wearing embroidered fur-trimmed coats, one of the biggest boho fashion trends of 2026.

(Image credit: Backgrid UK)

Style Notes: Penny Lane—be it the titular protagonist of The Beatles’ song of the same name or Kate Hudson’s iconic character in Almost Famous—is one of the most enduring figures of the bohemian fashion trend. Revered for her iconic fur-trimmed coat, this textured silhouette has continued to reign supreme, despite its retro origins. Now, in 2026, this style has taken a more elevated slant that’s more attuned to tuxedo dressing and black-tie soirées. Be it embroidered with botanical motifs or featuring a satin shell, these jackets are already being styled by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Moss and Kim Cattrall, all of which were by British wunderkind Conner Ives.

Shop the Trend:

3. Paisley Prints

An image of @stephaniebroek wearing paisley print, one of the biggest boho fashion trends of 2026.

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Style Notes: Blame it on the excitement for Practical Magical 2, Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaption of C.S. Lewis’ The Magician's Nephew or the rise of the Etsy witches, but fashion is feeling a little esoteric. One of the defining features of this niche is the paisley print. Once reserved for the kinds of jet setters documented by Slim Aarons or the psychedelic designs of Emilio Pucci, this “dated” print is back with a vengeance, marking a sleazier and slightly arcane attitude towards bohemian fashion.

Shop the Trend:

4. Tassel Accessories

An image of @andrea____ricci wearing a fringe scarf, one of the biggest boho trends of 2026.

(Image credit: @andrea____ricci)

Style Notes: Fringe has reached feverish heights, with elegant dressers across Manhattan and Kensington opting for a touch of tassel when compiling their ensembles. Ornate and refined, this trend balances the insouciance and eclecticism of the bohemian lifestyle with the polish of sleek city dwellers.

Shop the Trend: