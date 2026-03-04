Whilst there were once strict parameters surrounding what could be described as la bohème—quite artistic, often Parisian and certainly consciously uncoupled from society's conventions—today’s sartorial landscape has enabled anyone wearing a pair of fringed boots or suede bag to invest in the bohemian fashion trend.
Indeed, the beauty of the boho chic aesthetic lies in the vintage quality inherent to it, with staples like frilly linens and hobo bags almost ageless in the sense they could be dated to a number of decades. The wooden clogs and leather capes worn by the likes of Sienna Miller could easily be from the 1970s or the 17th-century, but are most likely from Chemena Kamali’s recent collections for Chloé. The floaty tiered dress styled by Daisy Edgar-Jones might look like something she’s fished out of an archival boutique along Portobello Road, but it is actually from Saint Laurent’s recent Resort ‘25 collection.
Part of the appeal of the bohemian fashion trend lies in its laissez-faire and care-free attitude. It conjures images of Doechii walking barefoot through the streets of the 16th arrondissement or Florence & The Machine’s whimsical performance style with her wild tresses and layers of lace. This calming and ethereal essence innate to the style is certainly why so many designers have mined it, with brands like Zimmermann, Isabel Marant and Doên making this laid-back sensibility a cornerstone of their brand identities.
However, in 2026, the bohemian fashion trend is evolving. Buying into it can be as simple as throwing on a frilly dress, digitally detoxing and escaping to Ibiza. However, those more attuned to movements of the sartorial zeitgeist are cognisant of the different ways it’s being expressed. Now, boho chic is being swept up in the sort of well-heeled sophistication that’s commanding both the runways and street style set.
The ‘60s are still a core point of reference, but rather than it being rooted in the dress sense of Woodstock attendees or Haight-Ashbury locals, it’s taking inspiration from the gamine wardrobes of Beatniks like Jean Seberg and ladies who lunch like Lee Radizwell. It’s still counterculture, but with a bit more class.
From the paisley redux to pendant necklaces, uncover the key bohemian fashion trends of 2026—and the styles that will have you ditching your denim skirts and fur gilets for—ahead.
7 Key Bohemian Fashion Trends of 2026
1. Lace-Trimmed Dresses
Style Notes: From the boudoirs to cocktail bars, lace accents are dominating the trend cycle, with graceful silk and satin slips enhanced through this extra romantic touch. Whilst investing in the bohemian fashion trend used to be as rudimentary as throwing on a crochet cover-up à la Jane Birkin at the Union of the Artists Gala in 1969 or Mary-Kate Olsen at the 2017 Met Gala, this more evolved version of the trend demands intricacy. -
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Jessalyn Silk Dress
A balmy, butter yellow that emulates a sort of Sharon Tate ease.
Doên
Marcelle Dress
Doên is revered for its nostalgic sensibility, and this dress channels the elegance of silver screen starlets from the 1930s.
Rixo
Lucie Satin Midi Dress in Red Rose
This sumptuous berry shade is so versatile.
2. Embroidered Fur-Trimmed Jackets
Style Notes: Penny Lane—be it the titular protagonist of The Beatles’ song of the same name or Kate Hudson’s iconic character in Almost Famous—is one of the most enduring figures of the bohemian fashion trend. Revered for her iconic fur-trimmed coat, this textured silhouette has continued to reign supreme, despite its retro origins. Now, in 2026, this style has taken a more elevated slant that’s more attuned to tuxedo dressing and black-tie soirées. Be it embroidered with botanical motifs or featuring a satin shell, these jackets are already being styled by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Moss and Kim Cattrall, all of which were by British wunderkind Conner Ives.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Moon Petals Jacket
With a shearling fur trim, a luxe sateen fabric, and an oversized silhouette, this is a style you'll simply refuse to take off.
Conner Ives
Demi Couture Reconstituted Vintage Fur and Silk Robe
Samantha Jones, approved.
Rixo
Cienna Suede Coat in Brown Camel
A more authentic style for those after that true mid-century feel.
3. Paisley Prints
Style Notes: Blame it on the excitement for Practical Magical 2, Greta Gerwig’s upcoming adaption of C.S. Lewis’ The Magician's Nephew or the rise of the Etsy witches, but fashion is feeling a little esoteric. One of the defining features of this niche is the paisley print. Once reserved for the kinds of jet setters documented by Slim Aarons or the psychedelic designs of Emilio Pucci, this “dated” print is back with a vengeance, marking a sleazier and slightly arcane attitude towards bohemian fashion.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Paisley Crop Top
Further proof that Mrs. Prada is always two steps ahead of the trend cycle, this paisley halter neck dates back to Miu Miu's spring/summer 2024 collection.
Réalisation Par
Gia Dress
Réalisation Par designs pieces for dream girls, and what wardrobe would be complete without a floaty dress imbued with bell sleeves and a boat neckline?
Etro
Small Eyes Denim Tote Bag
Embossed denim is such an innovative way to embrace two of the aesthetic's biggest trends.
4. Tassel Accessories
Style Notes: Fringe has reached feverish heights, with elegant dressers across Manhattan and Kensington opting for a touch of tassel when compiling their ensembles. Ornate and refined, this trend balances the insouciance and eclecticism of the bohemian lifestyle with the polish of sleek city dwellers.