Not a Miniskirt or a Pair of Shorts—Amal Opted For This Controversial Trend on Vacation

If you love colorful, trendy vacation outfits, you'd be wise to take note of everything Amal Clooney wears for her trips with George (which are usually somewhere hilly by the sea in Europe). It's quite a departure from her conservative workwear wardrobe, which makes her fun vacation looks even more intriguing. The Clooneys are currently spending time in the South of France (Saint-Tropez, specifically), celebrating George's birthday. While heading to lunch a couple of days ago, Amal opted to wear a coordinating two-piece set. With her fringed tank and slouchy sock boots, she wore the controversial summer trend that most either love or hate: a skort.
Amal's micro-mini skort featured a colorful trim and pleats, and if you like the look of a micro-mini skirt but desire something with a bit more coverage so that you can move around with ease, a skort is the way to go. They made a comeback a couple of summers ago and are still very much a thing, so now is the time to add one to your wardrobe to get maximum use out of it over the next few months—whether you're vacationing in the South of France or not.