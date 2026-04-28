It's true, flip-flops had a stint where they were viewed as nothing more than a holiday shoe, or something you throw on when you don't really care. But I beg to differ, and this summer, I won't be listening to the flip-flop slander. Instead, I've found six elegant flip-flop outfits that feel just as elevated as any other look featuring sandals or flats.
In fact, I'd argue we're living through a time where our options for flip-flops have never been more stylish. Long gone are the days when they were simply a foam sole and plastic strap construction. Newer thongs are sleek, and even the way straps and toe shapes are cut and positioned make these shoes look nothing other than fashion-forward.
I love a good flip-flop, and rotate between a thick platform pair reminiscent of the early noughties and a polished minimal pair. They're a tool in effortless dressing, and there are so many outfits with flip-flops that prove these are one of the most versatile options on your shoe rack for spring and summer.
This list shows the range of outfits in which you can flawlessly incorporate flip-flops. They look superb with midi skirts and pair well with all kinds of trousers, from trendy balloon trousers to your favourite pair of jeans. Tops cause no issues either, as these shoes complement T-shirts, satin vests, blazers and crisp button-downs. And they do it all with an easy, laid-back energy that still feels intentional
Whilst your strappy sandals, platforms and mules all deserve some attention, this is a love letter to flip-flops and the number of elegant outfits that they only make better. Scroll on for six to gather inspiration from this season.
6 Elegant Flip-Flop Outfits to Wear This Summer
1. T-Shirt + Slip Skirt + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: The fluidity of a slip skirt contrasts so nicely with the sleek edges of a minimalist flip-flop. Together, your outfit feels balanced, both breezy and sophisticated. New York-based stylist and Who What Wear Editor in Residence Coco Schiffer's look feels even more complete with the addition of a silver bangle and a black jumper that matches her sandals.
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COS
Relaxed T-Shirt
COS does the best T-shirts, including this slightly more relaxed silhouette. I love pairing it with barrel-leg jeans and linen trousers in the summer. Next up, I'll try a skirt.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
The lace trim is an elegant touch.
H&M
Knot-Detail Flip-Flops
The knot is a cool feature, and the rounded toe is very chic.
Pilgrim
Pave Cuff Bangle
A cuff is always a pretty finishing touch.
2. Technical Jacket + Silk Trousers + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: When you have several components of your outfit that stand out, neutral flip-flops are often the perfect footwear choice in that they won't compete with the other statement pieces. A technical jacket and satin trousers are a cool look, but add a netted skirt and flip-flops, and it instantly feels more interesting.
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& Other Stories
Zip-Up Twill Jacket
These trendy jackets lend a sporty aesthetic to your outfits, which is often a fun kind of contrast.