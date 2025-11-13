The Low-Cost, High-Joy Gift Guide: 60 Under-$50 Gifts That Spark Incredible Joy

Gift giving is a love language. It’s not about the price tag or material excess—it’s about finding something that makes someone feel seen and cared for. Whether you’re giving or receiving, the thoughtfulness behind it is what truly counts.
Still, finding a gift that captures that feeling isn’t always easy. When it comes time to actually start looking for holiday gifts, it can be hard to think of something on the spot—you might need a bit of help jogging your brain. That’s why we created The Low-Cost, High-Joy Gift Guide. Now in its fourth season, this year is a curation of 60 hand-selected items for all kinds of people (and tastes) in your life.
Each one meets two simple criteria: it’s under $50, and it goes beyond the generic. Every pick has something extra—a sense of discovery, a touch of luxury, that small indulgence that makes the everyday feel special. Whether you’re shopping for the one who loves to elevate the ordinary, the dinner-party host, the sentimental type who appreciates something personal, or even if you’re looking to treat yourself, you’ll find something here.
Whether the person you’re shopping for loves interior design or enjoys hosting dinner parties, this selection of gifts makes every meal feel like an occasion. Add a bit of panache to the everyday with artful touches—a mother-of-pearl butter knife, sculptural glassware, a cookbook from an East London restaurant, lace napkins from Portugal, artisanal Mediterranean spices, handmade flatware, or blackcurrant liqueur from upstate New York to set the scene.
Gohar World
Mother of Pearl Butter Knife
Leave it to Gohar World to turn a humble butter knife into an object of beauty. Hand-carved from mother-of-pearl and packaged in a signature pouch, every detail is made with intention.
Hirota Glass
Stripe Stemmed Glass
Bomi is one of our go-to stores for finding design-forward gifts, and this striped stemmed glass is no exception—an artful addition to any glassware collection.
Max Rocha
Café Cecilia Cookbook
A cookbook is always a thoughtful gift, and choosing one from a beloved restaurant makes it even more meaningful—like East London’s Café Cecilia. In his debut cookbook, chef Max Rocha shares 100 recipes, from soups, salads, breads, and cakes to kombuchas and a variety of fish, meat, and vegetable dishes.
Roan Iris
Cotton & Lace Napkin Set
Sold as a set of two, these cotton lace napkins are handmade in Portugal.
Daphnis and Chloe
Herb Pack
This collection includes Smoked Chili Flakes, Wild Thyme Flowers, Oregano Taygetus, and Bay Leaves—an upgrade to any spice rack.
Le Creuset
Mini Round Baking Dish
It’s hard not to love Le Creuset—some of the most coveted cookware around. This mini version is perfect for single servings of anything from garlic confit to chocolate lava cake.
C. Cassis
Blackcurrant Liqueur
This all natural, ruby-colored liqueur is made from New York blackcurrants, whole green cardamom, bay leaf, citrus rind, lemon verbena, wild honey, and clean distilled spirits. Treated like a red vermouth, it can be used in a range of drinks, such as a spritz or negroni. The brand also offers a non-alcoholic apéritif.
Lazy Jamie
Upward Spiral 5-Piece Flatware Set
A set of five-pieces of handmade cutlery with a spiral handle—one salad fork, one dinner fork, one dinner knife, one soup spoon, and one teaspoon.
Pastificio del Colle
Zebra Farfalle Pasta
This zebra dyed handmade pasta is a fun twist on regular farfalle.
Mud Pie
Metal Oyster Salt and Pepper Set
Cast aluminum oyster-shaped salt and pepper shakers for a functional yet charming decorative piece.
We all have that girl in our life, the one that’s painfully cool, always ahead of the curve, and has us constantly updating our must-have lists after we end up coveting all their latest finds. They are notoriously hard to shop for during the holidays because they typically already have everything that they want and need, and are quickly on to the next once everyone else is just starting to catch on. We took a stab at what to get this elusive person to shop for on your holiday gifting list with a range of picks spanning from a new and super chic nail polish collection to a classic baseball cap, of-the-moment fragrance, and more.
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Baseball Cap
Classic baseball caps have had a major resurgence. They lend an effortless cool-girl vibe to even the most basic of outfits, and this one is no exception.
Even the coolest of people need a moment to depuff and decompress. Rhode's new eye patches promise to help with both.
As the name suggests, Room Service is all about hotel-like comforts and self-pampering essentials. Give the gift of rest and relaxation with thoughtfully curated items across home, beauty, and wellness—perfect for a cozy night in or a slow, restorative morning routine.
Picture your giftee misting their bedding or couch with Osea’s soothing spray, washing their hands with an Italian bar soap, brushing their hair with a boar bristle brush, and sipping Greek tea from a sterling silver Lazie Jamie cup on a matching tray—all while lounging around in a robe.
OSEA
Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist
This soothing Vagus Nerve Pillow Mist mist has essential oils of chamomile, juniper berry, lavender, lemon tea tree and Moroccan rosemary for relaxation.
WOODEN SPOON HERBS
Magic Magnesium
Wooden Spoon Herbs started in Chattanooga, Tennessee after the founder studied herbalism. Mix this Magic Magnesium into water for a sense of calm before bed.