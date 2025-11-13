The Low-Cost, High-Joy Gift Guide: 60 Under-$50 Gifts That Spark Incredible Joy

collage of chic under $50 holiday gift ideas affordable presents like a Cafe Cecilia cooking book, incense, Comme Si socks, Acca Kappa hair brush, LL Bean tote, mini Le Creuset baking dish, Osea pillow mist, Zazzle engraved lighter, and Tommy Hilfiger baseball cap
(Image credit: Target; Tommy Hilfiger; Maison Flâneur; Nordstrom; L.L.Bean; Zazzle; Comme Si; Tangerine)
Jennifer Camp Forbes's avatar
By ,
published
in Features

Gift giving is a love language. It’s not about the price tag or material excess—it’s about finding something that makes someone feel seen and cared for. Whether you’re giving or receiving, the thoughtfulness behind it is what truly counts.

Still, finding a gift that captures that feeling isn’t always easy. When it comes time to actually start looking for holiday gifts, it can be hard to think of something on the spot—you might need a bit of help jogging your brain. That’s why we created The Low-Cost, High-Joy Gift Guide. Now in its fourth season, this year is a curation of 60 hand-selected items for all kinds of people (and tastes) in your life.

Each one meets two simple criteria: it’s under $50, and it goes beyond the generic. Every pick has something extra—a sense of discovery, a touch of luxury, that small indulgence that makes the everyday feel special. Whether you’re shopping for the one who loves to elevate the ordinary, the dinner-party host, the sentimental type who appreciates something personal, or even if you’re looking to treat yourself, you’ll find something here.

From personalized keepsakes and chic homeware to tasteful beauty finds, cute games, and little luxuries, shop gifts from brands and stores like Lazy Jamie, Gohar World, Celisse, Fara Homidi, Bomi, and Tangerine below.

Collage of chic under $50 holiday gift ideas affordable presents.

(Image credit: Roan Iris; Bomi; Daphnis and Chloe; Le Creuset; C. Cassis; Target; Smyth Jewelers; Gohar World; Lazy Jamie; Neiman Marcus)

Whether the person you’re shopping for loves interior design or enjoys hosting dinner parties, this selection of gifts makes every meal feel like an occasion. Add a bit of panache to the everyday with artful touches—a mother-of-pearl butter knife, sculptural glassware, a cookbook from an East London restaurant, lace napkins from Portugal, artisanal Mediterranean spices, handmade flatware, or blackcurrant liqueur from upstate New York to set the scene.

collage of chic under $50 holiday gifts for fashion people like Sofia Coppola&#039;s The Virgin Suicide book, Fara lip pencil, a Chanel compact mirror, Tommy Hilfiger baseball cap, Monty striped tote bag, Comme Si socks, Lore travel perfume, Merrma Earth River Clip, Rhode eye patches, and Celisse nail polish

(Image credit: Amazon; Sephora; Chanel; Monty; Comme Si; Tangerine; Celisse)

We all have that girl in our life, the one that’s painfully cool, always ahead of the curve, and has us constantly updating our must-have lists after we end up coveting all their latest finds. They are notoriously hard to shop for during the holidays because they typically already have everything that they want and need, and are quickly on to the next once everyone else is just starting to catch on. We took a stab at what to get this elusive person to shop for on your holiday gifting list with a range of picks spanning from a new and super chic nail polish collection to a classic baseball cap, of-the-moment fragrance, and more.

Collage of chic under $50 holiday gift ideas affordable presents.

(Image credit: Nordstrom; Free People; H&M; Tangerine; Daphnis and Chloe; Tangerine; Ortigia Sicilia; Goop; Wooden Spoon Herbs; Lazy Jamie)

As the name suggests, Room Service is all about hotel-like comforts and self-pampering essentials. Give the gift of rest and relaxation with thoughtfully curated items across home, beauty, and wellness—perfect for a cozy night in or a slow, restorative morning routine.

Picture your giftee misting their bedding or couch with Osea’s soothing spray, washing their hands with an Italian bar soap, brushing their hair with a boar bristle brush, and sipping Greek tea from a sterling silver Lazie Jamie cup on a matching tray—all while lounging around in a robe.