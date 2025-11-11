Writer and Store Owner Laurel Pantin Told Me Her Incredibly Chic Holiday Gift Picks

Who What Wear's new series Chic People Presents aims to make gifting personal again by tapping fashion and beauty's coolest creatives on what to buy this holiday season. Read on for IYKYK present picks and insight into gift-giving strategy from the industry's top stylists, designers, and tastemakers.
And just like that, the holiday season is here and all the festivity planning will soon be in full swing. It can feel endless coordinating everything from what to eat to what to wear, how to decorate, where to host, and of course, what to gift your loved ones. The gift-giving part can often be the most overwhelming. This is exactly the moment when I like to turn to stylish fashion people for inspiration. Enter the ever-stylish Laurel Pantin.
The incomparable Pantin is a former magazine editor (Teen Vogue, Lucky, Glamour, InStyle) and the former fashion director at ByGeorge. She is celebrated for her knack for putting together awe-inspiring outfits that have been photographed all over the world; she is the chic, funny, and achingly vulnerable writer behind the substack Earl Earl; and now she has taken on her most exciting endeavor yet in opening her very own store in Beverly Hills, Earl IRL. Can you see why I was so excited to get insight into her holiday gifting ideas and tips?
Boy did she deliver. It’s clear from the fun and unexpected Dress Up Michelangelo’s David magnets to the practical yet cool L.L.Bean boots that Pantin’s gift ideas bring pure joy. She also shares poignant insight, after working on editorial gift guides of her own, on what does and does not constitute a gift. Keep scrolling to delight in Pantin’s approach to the holidays and gifting recommendations in particular.
1. Gift I’d Never Buy But Would Love to Have: Gaetano Pesce Medusa Vessel: "I’ve always wanted one of these Gaetano Pesce vases, but I would never actually buy myself one. They’re so gooey and colorful; I absolutely love them, but for whatever reason, this feels like the kind of thing one should receive as a gift."
2. Gift That Sparks Joy: L.L.Bean Wicked Good Slippers: "Okay, my mother-in-law got these for me a few years ago, and they are hands down the best gift I’ve ever received. I use them every day, and they make me so happy to put on. They’re practical AND delightful!"
3. Future Heirloom Gift: Sherman Field Pearl Pendants: "Honestly anything from Sherman Field. The locket is the most beautiful heirloom, but I also like gifting her pearl charms to loved ones. It’s a real I love you gift. It’s special and meaningful and over-the-top for someone truly treasured."
4. Gift They Won’t Return: French Vintage Tea Towel: "The best guarantee they won’t return it is to get something neutral and useful. I love getting beautiful tea towels. Who doesn’t need more of those! You don’t really have to worry about whether or not they’ll go with the house, either. They’re kind of noncommittal."
5. Gift for Any Age: Lakeshore Super-Fun Marble Run: "Okay, so maybe not for a little little kid (choking hazard with the marbles), but man, I love doing a marble run. This is an excellent post–dinner party activity or adult-hang activity but also super fun to do with kids. I could do marble runs all day. It’s creative and exciting but not terribly messy."
6. Worth-It Luxury Gift: Métier Small Incognito Bag: "This Métier bag. Hands down. It’s such a splurge, but it is so beautiful and useful. There are all kinds of secret compartments and functional details, AND they’re not overexposed. It’s a very tasteful gift."
CDG Wallet: "I also love Comme des Garçons zipper pouches. They have so much color and personality but are super functional and work for travel or for a little day clutch."
7. Gift of a Great Read: The Art of Fielding and The Most Fun We Ever Had: "The Art of Fielding is so underrated and is one of the very best books I’ve ever read. Everyone I’ve recommended it to has totally loved it. Also, The Most Fun We Ever Had. Incredible and super heartbreaking!"
8.Standout Hostess Gift: Rare Michelangelo David Dress Up Magnets: "When I was a kid, all the cool houses had this set of fridge magnets to 'dress up David.' They’re now vintage and kind of rare. I would love to gift this set to the right hostess."
1. How do you set a holiday-season mood in your home? "This is our first holiday in our new home, and I’m so excited to decorate. When we came to see it for the first time, I said, 'This is a Christmas house.' I plan on going a little bit all out with garland down the banister, a big wreath on the front door, lots of lights outside the house, and a big Christmas tree in the living room."
2. Do you have any holiday traditions? "My kids are still little (5 and 7), so we’re forming our traditions. My daughter, who is 5, loves to bake, so she and I always make cookies together. We also have a small group of friends in L.A. we usually spend Thanksgiving with. That is a great tradition. Our families don’t live in Los Angeles, and Thanksgiving traveling is too harrowing. I love to stay home that week."
3. Do you have any go-to packaging items or ways you make wrapping stand out? "Unfortunately my wrapping stands out because it is so awful. I am terrible at wrapping gifts!"
4. Where do you shop for gifts IRL? "I must say, Earl IRL will have lots of little surprising goodies for the holidays (I’ve been collecting vintage Millefiori paperweights, and I think they’re the most gorgeous gifts), but I also love Turpan at the Brentwood Country Mart. Turpan and Noodle Stories are my favorite stores in L.A. (aside from my own, of course)."
5. Any gifting etiquette tips? "The best gifts are thoughtful but not over-the-top. I love getting a copy of a book a friend has read and loved, or something nice to eat. This is highly personal, but I don’t love getting a gift receipt with a gift. It feels kind of transactional. But yes, always say thank you, and if the gift IS something yummy to eat or drink, I think it’s nice to open it up and share it.
"I edited the gift guide when I worked at InStyle, which was a massive project but really made me think a lot about what a 'gift' should be. We had an unspoken rule that things like shoes or pants weren’t gifts, because I mean, it would be very weird to give someone shoes unless they’re a little kid or super into sneakers or something. Slippers don’t count. Pants too—it would just be so weird. So with gifting I always think, Is this thing actually a gift, or am I just buying them stuff? It needs to feel like a gift."
6. Gift-season planning tips? "I’m really a terrible gift shopper, and I leave it to the last minute. When I’m out with my kids all year and they want to go into toy stores (they cannot pass a toy store or a Hudson News at the airport without begging to go in), I tell them we can take pictures for Santa instead of buying something. At the end of the year, I look back at those and order a few things they wanted me to take photos of. Outside of that, I make a list of everyone else we plan to buy gifts for, and I’ll write in ideas there and work off of that."
7. Any strategy around when to buy? "I totally do the Black Friday online shopping thing. I get a lot of my kids’ gifts then. I also usually don’t even start thinking about it until after Thanksgiving, so I try to kind of do it all in a flurry over one weekend."
