Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 fashion and beauty finds on their current wish list.
I look at a lot of stuff every week. Like, a lot of stuff. It sort of comes with the territory given that a large chunk of my day is dedicated to curating edits of coveted pieces as a shopping director. I have a list of recent finds that I thought I'd share with you. I'm particularly into them because of their modern and cool nature. And yes, I know the stylish people in my life (ahem, including my co-editors at WWW) would vibe with the items coming your way.
Below you'll find my latest list. As a preview, you'll find gorgeous sweaters to wear this winter (including a standout from COS). Designer accessories from Chanel, Altuzarra, Tiffany & Co., and Celine also clearly made the cut. Oh, and if you need shoes, jeans, or other basics, that's included as well. Happy shopping.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
COS
Chunky Cashmere Funnel-Neck Sweater
COS sweaters are my favorite. Dreaming about this one.
CHANEL
Coco Crush Earrings
Gorgeous forever earrings from the Chanel's Coco Crush collection.
Helsa
Asta Fairisle Sweater
Well, okay then. Yes, please.
And another It bag from The Row.
tiffany & Co.
Tiffany HardWear
Double Link Bracelet in Rose Gold
The Tiffany HardWear range is striking.
Louis Vuitton
Dog Backpack
Okay, I had to include this Louis Vuitton dog backpack because it is a moment, featuring design signatures as seen by Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams.
ZARA
Marled Faux Fur Scarf
MARCÉLA LONDON
Faux Fur Scarf
This scarf is also divine.
I have no words here. Speech
I own these trousers in brown and live in them. Need the navy.
UGG
Classic Micro Genuine Shearling Lined Slip-Ons
The Uggs fashion people love.
james allen
Three Prong Martini 1.5 CTW Lab-Grown Diamond Stud Earrings In 14K Yellow Gold
Hurry, James Allen has a flash sale through December 15. These stunners are
J.Crew
Milano-Stitch Cinched-Waist Cardigan
Note the cinched-in waist.
Levi's
Ribcage Full Length Women's Jeans
You'll wear this gorgeous coat for years and years.
CHANEL
Les Signes De Chanel
This new palette, though!
Zankov
Sequined Mohair-Blend Polo Sweater
I saw this Zankov sweater in person at Bergdorf Goodman recently, and gasped.
Altuzarra
Origami Baguette Holly Red
This Altuzarra Origami baguette is wonderful for the holiday season.
Sold Out NYC
The Cashmere Polo in Heather Grey
The coveted Sold Out NYC is back in stock. Hurry.
SERENA BUTE
Velvet Joggers
A moment for these velvet joggers.
CELINE
Square in Silk Twill
Wear this scarf around your neck, your bag, and so on.
This label is one of my go-to eyewear brands.
Argent
Double-Breasted Crewneck Blazer