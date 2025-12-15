I'm a Shopping Director—49 New Items the Stylish People I Know Will Say Yes To

From gorgeous sweaters to beautiful shoes.

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 fashion and beauty finds on their current wish list.

I look at a lot of stuff every week. Like, a lot of stuff. It sort of comes with the territory given that a large chunk of my day is dedicated to curating edits of coveted pieces as a shopping director. I have a list of recent finds that I thought I'd share with you. I'm particularly into them because of their modern and cool nature. And yes, I know the stylish people in my life (ahem, including my co-editors at WWW) would vibe with the items coming your way.

Below you'll find my latest list. As a preview, you'll find gorgeous sweaters to wear this winter (including a standout from COS). Designer accessories from Chanel, Altuzarra, Tiffany & Co., and Celine also clearly made the cut. Oh, and if you need shoes, jeans, or other basics, that's included as well. Happy shopping.