The Chicest Wellness Picks From Nordstrom to Elevate Your Self-Care Routine
As of late, it seems like we are prioritizing our self-care and overall health more than ever, seeking balance and well-being in an attempt to nurture ourselves, both inside and out. (And for good reason, because focusing our attention on our body, mind, and spirit is both healing and just inherently therapeutic.) I mean, the stats are there—in 2024 alone, the wellness industry is expected to reach $1.8 trillion in spending.
Among the bevy of brands and retailers catering to this evolving ethos is Nordstrom. From benefit-packed supplements to innovative fitness products, its selection of offerings is bringing our self-care routines to new heights, carrying an incredible assortment of feel-good items that promise to elevate and enrich your day-to-day rituals and routines.
We've chosen 15 of our favorite wellness products from Nordstrom, each guaranteed to rejuvenate, balance, and restore. Keep reading to shop our top choices.
Shutting out the world to get some serious shut-eye is high on the list of my wellness priorities for 2024. Good sleep is a huge factor in great health, and Slip's gentle silk mask is perfect for drowning out artificial light and helping you relax. (Not to mention your hair and skin will also say thank you!)
Created for relaxing the body and soothing signs of stress, this nerve oil should be applied behind the ears, on the high points of the collarbone, and into the palms, where you can deeply and slowly inhale and exhale for a soothing scent full of essential oils.
Self-care isn't limited to sleep, food, and immunity. Maximize your solo play with an effective and 100% natural lubricant like this one from Maude.
The ultimate wellness tool for at-home use? A sauna blanket definitely takes the cake. This one from HigherDose increases the body's thermal energy, which in turn allows for increased blood flow and enhanced relaxation. If you have the means, it's an amazing investment to make.
You'll never experience deeper sleep than after taking a tiny dose of magnesium. Moon Juice's cult-loved Magnesi-Om powder promotes brain health, deep sleep, and ultra relaxation. It's quite literally meditation in a cup, and it tastes delicious to boot.
If you've never tried a vibrator with clitoral stimulation, boy are you missing out. This one from Dame Product works by creating pulses of air that increase pleasure. Plus, it's waterproof!
A good way to get some extra protein is by incorporating a powder supplement into your diet. The Nue Co's Protein + Gut Food Dietary Supplement is made with hemp and pea protein, so it's completely vegan and at the same time contains 20 million spore probiotics to keep your gut in check.
There's something about a soothing essential oil diffuser that really helps me sink deeply into my self-care routine, especially when it's a diffuser as beautiful as Vitruvi's. I love to add three drops of peppermint into mine for a calming wellness night in.
Yes, it's still winter, and ensuring we stay on top of our immunity is absolutely key to avoiding getting sick. Hum's vitamin C, zinc, and elderberry gummies are so much more fun (and delicious) than other options on the market.
Facial mist modeled after Queen of Hungary Water, the world's first perfume? We'll take seven, please. But seriously, how enlivening does a melange of orange blossom, rose, and sage sound? Sign us up.
When used properly, a gua sha routine provides lymphatic drainage benefits like decreased puff and tension and increased skin glow. Just remember to always use a gua sha with an oil or serum for a proper glide and to avoid skin damage.
Want to feel facial-level refreshment at home? Invest in some cryo sticks. These are stainless steel so they easily glide over the face and neck for the most invigorating feeling.
For an enriching and serene bath, skip the bubbles and go for a salt soak. Made of Epsom salts and mineral sea salts, as well as detoxifying Brazilian white clay, these salts from Costa Brazil promote healthier-looking skin while promoting deep relaxation.
Dry brushing is said to stimulate circulation, exfoliate the skin, and promote lymphatic drainage, assisting in detoxification. I adore this one from Elemis because it's got a detachable handle, providing flexibility for use all over the body.
