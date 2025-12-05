These Are the Ultimate Luxury Gifts for Anyone With Exceptional Taste

Gift-giving season is upon us, and if you are hunting down the perfect present ideas, we’re highlighting the standout finds that deserve to be wrapped up. If you are looking to splurge on someone special, I’ve narrowed in on the best luxury gifts of the season. This includes everything from little luxuries to sky's-the-limit pieces that make a big statement. I've narrowed in on finds for everyone from the traveler to the beauty expert, so you'll find handpicked gift ideas including special finds such as Madame Grey's cult fragrance, Louis Vuitton's iconic monogrammed travel bag, Contax's buzzy out-of-production film camera, Bulgari's diamond-encrusted Serpenti bangle, and more.
Ahead is the 2025 luxury gift edit, including the ultimate present ideas to give this season. From heritage pieces to buzzy new finds that are going viral among the fashion set, these are the special pieces they will hold on to for years and years. ’Tis the season to find something that will be memorable for the family, friends, and significant others who are closest to you.
For the true fashion person, there is nothing better to unwrap than a beautiful piece they can add to their wardrobe. Items like printed scarves or animal-print hats are the ultimate finds for someone in the know whose iPhone is full of screenshots from the runway. Insider-favorite trousers from High Sport will have them feeling like the best dressed person in the room, whether they're getting ready for a fashion show or a flight. New bag arrivals from Louis Vuitton are also key holiday gifts that they'll wear for years and years ahead.
High Sport
Kick Flare Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren
Decorative Buckle Belt
LOUIS VUITTON
Hobo MM
Louis Vuitton
Low-Key Duffle Tote
Loro Piana
Eva Hat
CELINE
Silk Scarf
What travel person wouldn't want to add some pieces to their collection for their next trip? Slippers are always a great place to start, and the Charvet suede style are a heritage piece that is the absolute showstopper. Bags, too, are exceptional gifts that they'll probably use on every upcoming flight, particularly if you opt for the classic Louis Vuitton duffel. A film camera from Contax alongside Kodak Portra 400 film make the perfect gift for anyone who likes to capture special moments on their journeys.
Charvet
Suede Slippers
Louis Vuitton
Keepall Bandoulière 55
Smythson
Passport Cover
Nili Lotan
Luggage Tag
Contax
T2 Camera
OLIVIA VON HALLE
Vanderbilt Pajama Set
There are so many gorgeous jewelry options for the collector, whether they just purchased their first watch or they are passionate about accessories. An opera necklace from Le Sundial is best gifted alongside tickets to a special show. For something they will treasure in their jewelry box, you can't go wrong with the Gypset earrings from Jessica McCormack—a design every in-the-know fashion person has at the top of their wish list. For something they'll pass down, a gorgeous timepiece with a meaningful engraving.
Jessica McCormack
Gypset Hoop Earrings
Le Sundial
Venice Opera Onyx Necklace
Cartier
Baignoire Watch
Omega
Mini Trésor de Ville Watch
Bulgari
Serpenti Viper Bracelet
DEZSO BY SARA BELTRÁN
Shell Earrings
Beauty items always make for great gifts, with options ranging from small stocking stuffers to truly luxurious finds. Perfume from Madame Grey is housed in the most beautiful opulent glass bottle. If they're into the best beauty tech, you can't go wrong with the lastest Lyma laser, which delivers cosmetic surgery–level results. For a fashion-meets-beauty enthusiast, opt for ornate combs so they can re-create the updo hair look from The Row's latest runway show.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.