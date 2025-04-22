I Just Hosted a Chic Dinner Party—Here's What Went Down

(Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair)

Who What Wear UK's monthly supper club, Excellent Taste, was a real treat for April. Hosted in the chic confines of The Pem—an under-the-radar restaurant nestled in Westminster—we connected IRL with some of the most interesting names in the London style circuit over Wye Valley asparagus tartlets, seared monkfish and an incredible chocolate and hazelnut dessert. With the innovative chef Sally Abe at the helm of this female-run kitchen for just a few more weeks, we were lucky to sample her seasonal menu (a perfect match for the spring tulips provided by Rebel Rebel) whilst chatting about wildly different topics—from our favourite niche perfumes to rogue landlords and adventures around the globe.

Having the concept of The Pem and the evening's menu explained by Sally Abe's sous chef. (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair)

In attendance were some iconic British names, such as Nicola Roberts, as well as rising talents you need to keep an eye on, like ballerina Patrizia Zhou, model and filmmaker Amalie Gassman and model Izzy Richmond. We had influential fashion figures such as stylists Coline Anglard and Donna Wallace, author and former Who What Wear UK contributor Andrea Cheong, and Liberty's Group Buying & Merchandising Director, Lydia King, as well as women we look to constantly for outfit inspiration—yes, Danielle Oreoluwa and Valerie Soba, I'm talking about you.

Patricia Zhou and Amalie Gassman (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair)

What did everyone wear? Well, that's the joy of a London event—you're always guaranteed a variety of casual, cool and dressed-up. Whatever your natural fashion inclination for hosting or attending a soiree, we had plenty of options to bookmark here, from stunning red dresses (Paris HK's look was on fire!) to elegant all-black tailoring (Emma Breschi's tuxedo dress was simply charming). I opted for something in the middle of smart and fancy with a tailored skirt suit from a brand I bet you haven't looked at in a while: French Connection. Combined with a very old set of accessories (Mulberry pouch, Mawi necklace, Zara sandals) and a bright red lip courtesy of the makeup maestros at Charlotte Tilbury, this is a formula I could rewear for countless events and then reconfigure for work moments such as a key meeting.

Our supper club guests:

Image 1 of 16 Paris HK (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Danielle Oreoluwa (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Amelia White (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Nicola Roberts (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Izzy Richmond and Saskia Lambert (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Coline Anglard (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Lauren Murphy (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Valerie Soba (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Lydia King (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Patricia Zhou (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Emma Breschi (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Andrea Cheong (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Donna Wallace (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Alice McMillan (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Amalie Gassman (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair) Who What Wear editors Megan Storey, Hannah Almassi and Rebecca Rhys-Evans (Image credit: Kirstin Sinclair)

