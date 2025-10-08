My Friends Always Ask Me How I Get My Hair So Glossy—This (On-Sale!) Shine Treatment Is the Key

This may sound vain, but one of the features that I take the most pride in is my hair. I’ll do pretty much anything to it—chop it to my chin, grow it like a weed, snip '60s-style bangs (no, really, I’m considering that right now)—while having the confidence that it will look great because I keep my strands in tip-top shape. But no matter if my friends like my new 'do or not (the French bob of 2024 was a bit polarizing), the one thing they compliment is my shiny locks.
While, admittedly, much of that natural sheen can be attributed to the fact that I don’t dye my hair or receive routine salon treatments, there is a small arsenal of shine-boosting products that I rely on to give my hair that extra-lacquery finish. So imagine my surprise when I began browsing the beauty selection at Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and spotted one of my glass-hair secret weapons price-slashed by 25%—I lit up my group chat immediately.
Below, the shiny-hair savior I rely on for richer color and glossier strands, along with a handful of other strand-enhancing deals on products beloved by celebs, professional hairstylists, and thousands of Amazon shoppers. But don't wait, because these Amazon Prime deals end tonight, October 8.
DpHue
Gloss+
Let me introduce you to the first product ever used on my freshly cut bob and a mainstay for enhanced color and shine: DPHue’s semipermanent hair gloss, which doubles as a temporary colorant and deep conditioner (and is conveniently $10 less thanks to this Amazon Prime sale). Because there’s no bleach, peroxide, or ammonia involved whatsoever in the formula, this gloss is safe to use whenever, wherever—all you need to do is slather it on your hair instead of conditioner and leave it on for three to 30 minutes (I usually shave while I wait for the gloss to do its magic) before rinsing it out.
Each bottle offers about eight to 12 applications, depending on the length of your hair and how much you need to coat your strands. With each pump is a glossy, softening formula that deeply moisturizes and enhances shine, making your mane look brighter and glassier than ever. The gloss comes in 13 shades to accommodate a wide range of hair colors, and though you can amp up your natural hue with a slightly darker or brighter version of your own (I use the Gloss+ in Cool Medium Brown to tint my dark brown hair to a sleeker, slightly deeper shade), you can also add a sheer, semipermanent wash of another color to achieve a different look. For example, I’ve tried layering an auburn shade on top of my mocha-brown hair to achieve a trendy bordeaux hue. If you want to take things to the next level, you can even mix the glosses together to create a custom shade.
Though you can’t permanently cover grays with this product, you can minimize your spendy color sessions at the salon by using this gloss once a week, which not only amps up your shade but acts like a deep-conditioning treatment. However, that’s not at all where the deals on glossy-hair godsends end. Keep scrolling to find more deals on glass-hair must-haves, with prices starting at just $9.
