I'm a Creative Director in NYC—These Are the 3 Bag Trends You'll See Everywhere in 2026

Christie Tyler with a Nina Ricci bag
(Image credit: @christietyler)
As 2025 comes to a close, we’re collectively thinking about what’s next on the horizon across all areas of the fashion landscape—from jewelry to coats to handbags. For further insight into the latter we tapped Joyce Lee, Creative Director of Parker Thatch, to guide us on the handbag trends to know for 2026.

Not only is Lee an expert in the bag industry, she's also based in NYC so she has unique insight into what fashion girls are gravitating towards in the city. "In New York, it has to be a big tote that can hold everything and move with you from morning to night," she shared. "I always carry a smaller bag inside—something you can transfer easily between bags and that doubles as an evening bag or clutch when plans change unexpectedly." Genius.

While Lee's personal favorite bag silhouettes are slouchy, effortless styles, she shared the 3 specific trends she believes we'll see everywhere in 2026. Keep scrolling to see her bag trend predictions, plus shopping recommendations for each if you're in the market.

SATCHELS

"Satchels are having a moment again. That hand-held, classic shape taps beautifully into this modern prep mood: timeless, slightly collegiate, and quietly cool."

Joyce Lee&#039;s Parker Thatch Jack Bag

(Image credit: @joycejjoyce_)

FLAP BAGS + CROSSBODY STYLES

"Flap bags and crossbodies are becoming essentials. They feel relaxed, hands-free, and functional, but there’s also a new modern prep polish to them—clean lines, practical structure, and an ease that still feels intentional."

Joyce Lee

(Image credit: @joycejjoyce_)