The Perfect Knit Sweater: How to Spot One, Keep It Forever, and Wear It the French Way

Eugénie Trochu is a Who What Wear editor in residence known for her transformative work at Vogue France and her Substack newsletter, where she documents and shares new trends, her no-nonsense approach to fashion and style, plus other musings. She's also working on her upcoming first book that explores fashion as a space of memory, projection, and reinvention.
Not the sweater you regret in March, not the one that pills after two days, not the cardigan that collapses like an old sock. The real one. The one that ages well, develops a patina, and eventually becomes an extension of you. The truth is, most sweaters look good… until the first friction from a bag or a coat. The good one passes that test - and a few others.
1. How to Recognize a Truly Good Sweater
The material tells you before the label does. If you touch it and you think, “yes, this one, I want to keep it for a long time,” that’s a good sign. The best candidates:
- 100% merino wool (flexible, warm, no reason to pill)
- Dense cashmere (not thin like a tissue)
- Alpaca blends (durable if the knit is tight)
- Combed virgin wool (the structure doesn’t collapse)
Avoid mixes like acrylic and a hint of dream: they pill before you’ve even reached the register. The knit must be tight. Pull it slightly: if you can see your finger through it, forget it.
A good sweater is a small piece of architecture. Not a cloud. Weight matters. It’s not a weightlifting contest, but a sweater that’s too light won’t survive a French winter. It needs some body. Not limp. Not sad.
The shoulder test. The seam should fall right there, not lower. A good shoulder structures everything - even a badly chosen pair of jeans.
2. How to Avoid Pilling (and Save Your Dignity)
The sweater needs rest. Never wear the same one two days in a row. Like a good wine, it needs time to recover from the effort. Sweater lingerie:
- A depilling comb (sweater comb)
- The grandmother trick: freeze it in an airtight bag. Yes, it’s strange. But yes, it works.
Washing, minimal. Wash only when necessary. It’s French and very not politically correct, but fresh air does a better job than the machine. And if you really must wash it: wool cycle, cold water, no aggressive spinning.
3. How to Wear It, the French Way
The secret is that a French woman does not “wear” a sweater. She gives it context, controlled disorder, an attitude. Some variations:
The Cropped Sweater + Long Shirt
A classic. Let the shirt show, let the rest live. It’s the recipe for: “I didn’t prepare anything, but I look great.”
Soft Goat
Alpaca Crewneck
COS
Relaxed Pima Cotton Poplin Shirt
KHAITE
Milo Cashmere Sweater
Balenciaga
Oversized Cotton Shirt
The Grandpa V-Neck + White T-Shirt
The combo that shouldn’t work and yet works: an old, slightly floppy V-neck, revived by a crisp T-shirt that shows just enough. A clean contrast that structures the neckline and instantly gives a French, calm, effortless attitude.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Anzor Cashmere Sweater
Róhe
V-Neck Knitted Jumper
The Turtleneck Under a Trench
Few things give as much quiet authority. The cold-weather power move.
ERIC BOMPARD
Cables Turtleneck Pullover
Toteme
Crisp Summer Trench Clay
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Rhea Wool and Cotton-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
ZARA
Waxed Trench Coat With Corduroy Cuffs
The Men’s Sweater Over a Mini Skirt
The quintessential French contradiction. Big, small, warm, cool. The contrast does all the work.
RICK OWENS
Fog Layered Suede Mini Skirt
The Attico
Wool and Cashmere Sweater
MANGO
Short Pleated Skirt With Buckles
The Open Cardigan Like a Jacket
Especially if worn over a very classic straight jeans. It’s the art of invisible effort.
Toteme
Wool-Blend Cardigan
BOTTEGA VENETA
High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Arket
Asymmetric Fluffy Wrap Cardigan