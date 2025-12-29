How to Dress According to Your Horoscope: The Celestial Guide

Twelve women, twelve styles, twelve ways of dressing. Nothing scientific, nothing exact—just a cosmic excuse. If the stars don’t explain everything, they at least have excellent taste in silhouettes. Here's how to dress based on your astrological sign.

Aries: Colorful, Bold, Vintage-Series Heroine

Aries is the delightfully Dr Quinn-in-fashion-form sign, a frontier doctor who traded her stethoscope for a collection of Etro belts. She wears brown boots with long denim skirts, and she loves clothes that move, that tell a story—even when no one actually asked. Her blond hair is always down, always brushed with La Bonne Brosse, as if on a loop.And her home? A flawless sixties set piece, full of color, smoked glass, and that luxurious bohemian undertone that makes you believe she has lived three lives already.

Taurus: Sensual, Stubborn, Confidently Luxe

The Taurus woman knows exactly what she wants. If that happens to be a Max Mara coat, a Loro Piana knit or a Celine Triomphe bag, there is no point trying to negotiate. Slightly materialistic, yes - but in the chic, grounded way: beautiful things stabilize her. She lives in Rouje wool dresses, ByFar boots, heavy jewellery, wide belts. Her home feels like “AD but lived-in”: a beige throw, a forever-burning Diptyque candle, and a conceptual vase that somehow looks meaningful.

Gemini: Quick, Changeable, Deliciously Unpredictable

Gemini dresses the way she thinks: fast, well, and never like the day before. One day it’s a Ganni blouse with straight H&M jeans, the next it’s glitter ballerinas “because why not.” She loves accessories that tell stories: a vintage Fendi mini bag, Louise Damas earrings, a scarf found in an online flea market at 2 a.m. Her wardrobe is a playground - and so is her home: a designer chair from Selency, an 80s mirror, a rattan breakfast tray, and a stack of coffee table books that threatens to collapse at any moment.

Cancer: Discreet, ingénue, effortless Pierrot couture

Cancer never tries to draw attention. Her ingénue charm is enough, and it seduces the fashion crowd without any effort. Her style is a soft homage to Commedia dell’Arte, Pierrot-couture edition: rounded collars, milky whites, subtly puffed sleeves. She wears Chloé blouses, fluid Vanessa Bruno skirts, a d’Estrée bolero, and sometimes—as a controlled rebellion—a Maria Grazia Dior tee (“J’Adore,” obviously). Her home carries the same fragile elegance: Gallimard books, soft lighting, carefully chosen tableware from Merci. Nothing spectacular, everything intentional.