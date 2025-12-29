How to Dress According to Your Horoscope: The Celestial Guide

Eugénie Trochu is a Who What Wear editor in residence known for her transformative work at Vogue France and her Substack newsletter, where she documents and shares new trends, her no-nonsense approach to fashion and style, plus other musings. She's also working on her upcoming first book that explores fashion as a space of memory, projection, and reinvention.
Twelve women, twelve styles, twelve ways of dressing. Nothing scientific, nothing exact—just a cosmic excuse. If the stars don’t explain everything, they at least have excellent taste in silhouettes. Here's how to dress based on your astrological sign.
Aries: Colorful, Bold, Vintage-Series Heroine
Aries is the delightfully Dr Quinn-in-fashion-form sign, a frontier doctor who traded her stethoscope for a collection of Etro belts. She wears brown boots with long denim skirts, and she loves clothes that move, that tell a story—even when no one actually asked. Her blond hair is always down, always brushed with La Bonne Brosse, as if on a loop.And her home? A flawless sixties set piece, full of color, smoked glass, and that luxurious bohemian undertone that makes you believe she has lived three lives already.
ISABEL MARANT
Nynel Embellished Suede Knee Boots
Etro
Western leather belt
LA BONNE BROSSE
N.03 the Gentle Scalp Care Hairbrush
India Mahdavi
Ceramic Stool
Maison Sarah Lavoine
Eclat Water Glass
Chehoma
Cruz Multicolored Wooden Armchair
Taurus: Sensual, Stubborn, Confidently Luxe
The Taurus woman knows exactly what she wants. If that happens to be a Max Mara coat, a Loro Piana knit or a Celine Triomphe bag, there is no point trying to negotiate. Slightly materialistic, yes - but in the chic, grounded way: beautiful things stabilize her. She lives in Rouje wool dresses, ByFar boots, heavy jewellery, wide belts. Her home feels like “AD but lived-in”: a beige throw, a forever-burning Diptyque candle, and a conceptual vase that somehow looks meaningful.
Max Mara
101801 Icon Wool and Cashmere Coat
MANGO
Combined Resin Hanging Earrings
LORO PIANA
Eyre Cashmere-Blend Sweater
Diptyque
Ambre (Amber) Large Candle
Gemini: Quick, Changeable, Deliciously Unpredictable
Gemini dresses the way she thinks: fast, well, and never like the day before. One day it’s a Ganni blouse with straight H&M jeans, the next it’s glitter ballerinas “because why not.” She loves accessories that tell stories: a vintage Fendi mini bag, Louise Damas earrings, a scarf found in an online flea market at 2 a.m. Her wardrobe is a playground - and so is her home: a designer chair from Selency, an 80s mirror, a rattan breakfast tray, and a stack of coffee table books that threatens to collapse at any moment.
GANNI
Bow-Detailed Cloqué Peplum Blouse
H&M
Bootcut Regular Jeans
LOUISE DAMAS
Hoops Le Cœur
Selency
Large Vintage Sun Mirror Chaty Vallauris France
Kay Barron
How to Wear Everything: a No-Nonsense Guide to Dressing
Cancer: Discreet, ingénue, effortless Pierrot couture
Cancer never tries to draw attention. Her ingénue charm is enough, and it seduces the fashion crowd without any effort. Her style is a soft homage to Commedia dell’Arte, Pierrot-couture edition: rounded collars, milky whites, subtly puffed sleeves. She wears Chloé blouses, fluid Vanessa Bruno skirts, a d’Estrée bolero, and sometimes—as a controlled rebellion—a Maria Grazia Dior tee (“J’Adore,” obviously). Her home carries the same fragile elegance: Gallimard books, soft lighting, carefully chosen tableware from Merci. Nothing spectacular, everything intentional.
Chloé
Lace-Trimmed Silk Blouse
Massimo Dutti
Flared Polka Dot Midi Skirt
Destree
Burgundy & Gold Buttonned Wool Sleeveless Vest