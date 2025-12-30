4 Effortless Winter 2026 Outfit Formulas I Swear By

Kaye Bassey is a Who What Wear editor in residence known for her near-decade-long career as a fashion and beauty content creator, influencer, and writer. She recently launch her Substack newsletter, covering trends, outfit ideas, shopping recommendations, and other insider tips.
Making fewer decisions at the start of the day helps you feel more productive and it turn makes everything easier. That's why I love to have go-to outfit formulas that just make sense. Something that I can replicate daily and with different colors, textures and pieces throughout my wardrobe. When shopping, having different outfit formulas in mind helps me simplify the process by knowing exactly what I am looking for and what works for me. So whenever I am sprucing up or revamping my wardrobe, the process becomes that much more seamless.
If you are always having the constant struggle of trying to figure out what to wear… having outfit formulas could be one of the best things you could do. Learning about your body’s shape and proportions and then repeating what works and what doesn't is super helpful. It makes it that much easier to have a wardrobe that you love through all the seasons and especially during winter months when outfits tend to be bulkier due to regular layering.
When creating outfit formulas, it is beneficial to pay close attention to the color palette as well. There are a set of colors that I gravitate towards and that I know flatters the shade and undertone of my skin tone—I lean towards prioritizing shopping for those colors—so even on my most casual day, the colors I wear flatter me, as well. Here are four of my favorite winter outfit formulas that I tend to play with throughout the season.
1. Neutral Base with a Statement Coat
This is one of my favorite outfit formulas and is so helpful when I have a day of not knowing that to wear. There are so many days that I wake up, look at my wardrobe and don't know what to wear… and this has become a super simple solution. Going for an all black outfit and throwing on a statement coat over it, is always a chic go-to. Sometimes I wear a coat that contrasts with the black/neutral base for it to standout.. Other times, I play with different textures with an all neutral ensemble under the statement coat.
2. Monochromatic Dressing
If anyone were to ask me a really good piece of dressing advice—that would be to find a color that really suits you, something neutral preferably and make that a color you repeat throughout your wardrobe in different colors, shades and textures. For me, that color is every iteration of warm brown that I can find. Since I have so many pieces in this color family, dressing in monochromatic looks has become relatively simple over time. Another easy solution for this is to lean into getting matching sets when you have the chance.
3. The Highlighted Third Piece
This one for me is great for a casual outfit—usually a t-shirt or a long sleeve crew neck top or even a button up to dress it up a bit more. I love wearing the color white and cream for my top with a more casual outfit. There is just something about a crisp white shirt! Then throwing on a pair of pants or denim with a fit that I know and love and then top of the look with a third piece—most likely in a color that pops or something with an interesting texture or pattern. Its very low effort with a clean and put together pay off.
4. Dress and Boots
This is such a simple one to do/replicate. Have a dress silhouette that works for you. I either love a midi or a long dress and pair that with boots. Or even a shorter dress with a pair of boots—depending on how chilly the weather gets. With a longer dress, you can wear heat-tech layers to stay warmer... For winter, I love a cozy dressy dress with some interesting detail or flattering color.
