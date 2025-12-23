With the holidays here, it’s that time of year when sales are everywhere. As I browsed through what was currently happening, a few stood out in particular, including COS, J.Crew, and Reformation.
COS is offering up to 50% off seasonal layers and accessories for a limited time. Standout pieces include the Folio Oversized Bag in Croc-Effect Leather, the Chunky Wool-Mohair Scarf, the Single-Breasted Long Car Coat, and the Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes.
At J.Crew, you can get an extra 60% off sale styles with the code FESTIVE. I’d recommend the Cashmere-Silk Blend Wide V-Neck Sweater T-Shirt, the New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse, the Feather Jersey Crewneck Cardigan, the Milano-Stitch Cinched-Waist Cardigan, the Rouje X J.crew Sirène Sweater-Dress, and the Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress in Textured Nylon.
As for Reformation, select styles are 50% off, including the Erin Cotton Sweater Set, Ava Heavy Knit Dress, and Catana Dress. Keep scrolling to shop the sales before they end.
Shop the COS Sale
Shop the J.Crew Sale
Shop the Reformation Sale