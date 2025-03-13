The 2025 It Girl's Wardrobe: 9 Highly Specific Brands and Buys They're All Wearing

Welcome to It-Girl Wardrobes, a quarterly column where we give you the download on the exact brands and items that fashion people are unanimously backing for the current season.

In my corner of the internet, all the coolest people are agreeing on the same few buys. The jeans they've all said are elite? They're from Khaite. The blazer brand that's elbowed out every other label in their closets? It's none other than Aligne. The viral pendant necklace that's commanding my entire feed at the moment? That would be Juju Vera. You see, the best dressers I know all seem to gravitate toward the same few items each season, and today, I'm making it my mission to document and outline them all here. Consider this your directory for cool spring 2025 style.

Whether it's a ballet-flats brand, cult-loved pair of jeans, or niche-but-emerging jewelry brand, each of the nine brands and buys below come together to represent what good style looks like right now, at least according to the tastemakers I personally follow and take inspiration from. With that, discover all the highly specific brands and items that the best dressed women are all wearing ahead.

Le Monde Beryl Flats

Flats are low-key peaking right now with a near-endless stream of ever-fresher styles entering the market. It's never been a better time to be anti-heels, and thanks to one brand in particular—Le Monde Beryl—flats are looking just as elevated as any pair of heels. The brand is beloved by celebrities, from Sofia Richie to Alexa Chung, and considering its flats come with a designer-vibe look and feel at about half of what a designer pair runs, it's no wonder why they've caught on so much with the fashion crowd.

Le Monde Beryl Luna Suede Ballet Flats $465 SHOP NOW

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Suede Ballet Flats $465 SHOP NOW

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats $400 SHOP NOW

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather Ballet Flats $505 SHOP NOW

Khaite Jeans

Khaite jeans being popular is hardly breaking news, but this season, the insider crowd is returning to them, as there's buzz surrounding the latest addition to the brand's viral denim lineup. The Abigail is spiking in demand and selling out virtually everywhere. Of course, the beloved Danielle jeans remain a fixture in enviable closets everywhere, but the Abigail jeans are already hot on their tail.

KHAITE Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $480 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Kerrie Distressed Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $480 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Corben Low-Rise Jeans $540 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Bonnie Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans $520 SHOP NOW

DeMellier Bags

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My fashion-editor friends and I all carry our DeMellier New York Totes on the daily (at least three editors on my team own one in the larger size), and now that Katie Holmes was just spotted carrying the exact same bag, the brand is only set to jump to new heights of virality for the New York Tote and its buzzy new east-west shoulder bag.

DEMELLIER New York Midi Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote $595 SHOP NOW

DeMellier The New York Shoulder Bag $495 SHOP NOW

DEMELLIER New York Lizard-Effect Leather Tote $735 SHOP NOW

DEMELLIER The Hudson Small Leather-Trimmed Canvas Tote $745 SHOP NOW

Juju Vera Jewelry

If you don't own the Juju Vera Petra Shell Necklace in Silver, are you even an It girl in 2025? The piece, a bold shell pendant finished with teardrop charms, seems to be a fixture in every other outfit on my feed, and frankly, I'm not mad about it. It signals the start of a new era of modern boho dressing we're entering into, and based on how in demand the piece has become (it's virtually sold out, though Moda Operandi just opened up a preorder), Juju Vera has instantly become an emerging jewelry label to know.

Juju Vera Petra Shell Gold-Plated Necklace $595 SHOP NOW

Juju Vera Athena Citrine 14k Gold-Plated Necklace $695 SHOP NOW

Juju Vera Stella Silver-Plated Earrings $495 SHOP NOW

Juju Vera Mayra 14k Gold-Plated Cuff $295 SHOP NOW

Déhanche Belts

Déhanche belts are one of those items you just have to experience to truly understand. It's hard to put my finger on exactly what makes them so great, but I'll suffice to say that the remarkable quality (think tarnish-resistant hardware and buttery-soft leather) makes them the real deal. Not to mention, the styles take classic leather belts to another level with modern hardware for both the minimalists and maximalists among us. Those are just a few reasons why fashion people have come to adopt it as one of the only belt brands that matter.

DÉHANCHE Embellished Leather Belt $500 SHOP NOW

DÉHANCHE Hollyhock Leather Belt $290 SHOP NOW

DÉHANCHE Mija Belt $250 SHOP NOW

DÉHANCHE Valadon Leather Belt $395 SHOP NOW

Sézane Trench Coats

The piece on everyone's spring wish list? The Sézane Clyde Trench Coat. Coming in seven color options with fun interior lining like leopard and checked prints, there's truly something for everyone, and the single-breasted car-coat shape lends a fresh and modern feel to a tried-and-true classic. The only piece upstaging it is a shorter take Sézane just launched called the Carter Jacket.

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW

Sézane Carter Jacket $330 SHOP NOW

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW

Aligne Blazers

I know it. You know it. We all know the viral Aligne Daphne Waisted Blazer. Forget any other blazer (definitely boxier styles) because every well-dressed person is leaning into hourglass shapes like this, and British label Aligne is the go-to source for the tailored and utterly polished piece. Coming in a range of classic and forward colors, from black to butter yellow, and both higher and scooped neckline options, it's the kind of piece that looks good on everyone who wears it—period.

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer $245 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Daphne Scoop Neck Waisted Blazer $265 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Blazer $245 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Daphne Scoop Neck Linen Blazer $245 SHOP NOW

Adidas Sneakers

Adidas has been hot on the heels of the Samba revolution that brought the brand into everyone's closets over the last year. In its wake come styles like the Tokyo, SL 72, and Taekwondo that have cemented Adidas as the ultimate source for cool-girl sneakers.

Adidas Off-White Tokyo Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW

Adidas Tokyo Sneakers $100 SHOP NOW

Adidas Tokyo Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW

Adidas Tokyo Sneakers $90 SHOP NOW

Freja Bags

New York–based handbag brand Freja has a choke hold on fashion people right now. The Caroline and Chrystie shoulder bags brought the brand to our attention, but once the top-handle Mercer Bag was released earlier this year, all bets were off. If you have good taste, you've probably been eyeing a bag from this brand. In my experience, it's always a good idea since the attractive price point is even more shocking once you realize how high the quality is for it.

Freja Mercer Bag $298 SHOP NOW