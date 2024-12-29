Pull Up Your Birth Chart—An Astrologer Says These Beauty Tips Were Made For Your Zodiac Sign

While I'm a beauty journalist whose interests are grounded in proven, science-led skincare and results-driven effects from my beauty routine, I have to admit that I have a soft spot for all things astrological. I've always resonated to my star sign (Cancer, in case you were wondering) and as a beauty editor, I often wonder how this cross-section of beauty and our zodiac sign plays out in our lives. And the chances are, if you've landed here you're curious about it too.

With a new year beckoning, there’s no better time to refresh your beauty routine with new beauty products and techniques that not only work for you, but feel uniquely make you feel your best too—enter star sign beauty trends. Even for those of us who might not believes in horoscopes or know their rising or moon signs, there’s still something intriguing about how our personalities influence the ways we express ourselves, particularly when it comes to beauty. Naturally, this in turn extends to what makes us feel our most confident, and is often revealed in everything from the way we approach our everyday makeup or wear our hair, to the type of perfume we spritz.

So, what star sign beauty trends should you try? To find out, I spoke to astrologer and founder of The Manifesting App, Dalila Salgueiro, to find out how each of the 12 star signs (or sun signs) of the zodiac can best approach and enhance their beauty routine—it's written in the stars.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @hallebailey)

With Aries being the first sign in the zodiac, you're often the first courageously jump into new trends. "Aries is known for its energy and enthusiasm," says Salgueiro. "Attracted to red and orange colours that reflect their vibrant spirit, it’s essential for Aries to use skincare products that revitalise and energise."

Salgueiro recommends supplements that will not only enhance your gut health, but will in turn add even more radiance to your skin to match your vibrant energy. "Look for creams and serums containing energising ingredients like vitamin C and ginseng, which help stimulate circulation and provide a healthy glow," she says. "Incorporating an active skincare routine can help aries maintain a fresh and lively appearance, mirroring their dynamic personality."

Ambre Chromatique Extrait De Parfum 50ml
MAISON CRIVELLI
Ambre Chromatique Extrait De Parfum

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel 15ml (various Shades)
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel

Sunday Riley C.e.o. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum 30ml
Sunday Riley
C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Signature Lip
MERIT Beauty
Signature Lip

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @ariadibari)

Down to earth taurus can find comfort in routines. "Taurus values stability and a connection to nature, reflected in their preference for green and earthy tones," says Salgueiro. "For them, a hydrating skincare routine rich in natural ingredients is essential." Look for natural ingredient such as aloe vera, jojoba oil, or shea butter, which nourish and soothe the skin while grounding you to nature. "Additionally, consider incorporating clay masks that purify and restore the skin, helping to maintain its natural balance," adds Salgueiro.

"Taurus appreciates rituals, so dedicating time to a skincare routine can be a way to relax and connect with themselves. By choosing products that reflect their love for nature, Taurus can enjoy healthy and radiant skin. Dimple Amani is also a great addition for lymphatic drainage, enhancing their skincare routine," she says.

D.s. & Durga Big Sur Eucalyptus
D.s. & Durga
Big Sur Eucalyptus

Golden Nectar Pro-Collagen Oil 30ml
COSMOSS
Golden Nectar Pro-Collagen Oil

Votary Super Seed Cleansing Oil - Chia and Parsley Seed
Votary
Super Seed Cleansing Oil

Byredo Colour Stick 3.5g (various Shades)
Byredo
Colour Stick

Gemini: 21 May - 21 June

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

The symbol of twins, Gemini is a sign full of curiosity and energy, says Salgueiro. "Their love for yellow and light blue reflects their vibrant personality. To maintain that freshness, it’s ideal to use lightweight and refreshing skincare products," she says. "Look for gentle, hydrating cleansers containing ingredients like cucumber and green tea, known for their revitalising properties."

The key for you is to maintain a dynamic routine that adapts to your active lifestyle," says Salgueiro. "With products that provide lightness and luminosity, Gemini can keep their skin as radiant as their personality. Facial mists with rosewater or aloe vera can be perfect for a refreshing touch throughout the day."

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Lacquer
Gucci
Vernis à Ongles Nail Lacquer

Cheirosa 62 Mist
Sol de Janeiro
Cheirosa 62 Mist

Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist 30ml
Omorovicza
Queen of Hungary Mist

Byoma Milky Oil Cleanser 100ml
BYOMA
Milky Oil Cleanser

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @leatngu)

Cancers luxuriate in comfort of home—it's their shell after all. "Cancer, the sign of home and family, is drawn to pastel colours, especially blue, which evokes calmness and tranquility. For them, a soothing skincare routine is fundamental," says Salgueiro. "Opt for creamy cleansers and moisturisers containing ingredients like chamomile and lavender, which help calm sensitive skin. Hydrating masks are an excellent option to provide extra nourishment and relaxation."

Cancer can also benefit from products that promote deep hydration, such as facial oils or serums rich in hyaluronic acid, says Salgueiro. "By caring for their skin with products that reflect their need for comfort and calm, Cancer can maintain a radiant and serene complexion," she says. Also consider regular facials that can help enhance your skin while promoting relaxation.

La Mer Moisturising Cream
La Mer
Moisturising Cream

Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Eau De Parfum 100ml
Molton Brown
Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Eau De Parfum

Evermore, Moon Candle
Evermore
Moon Candle

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Cream Moisturiser 50ml
Laneige
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Cream Moisturiser

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @iamzoefoster)

The fifth sign in the zodiac, Leo is a sign that shines brightly, and their attraction to gold and orange reflects their radiant energy, says Salgueiro. "To maintain that luminosity, look for highlighters and creams containing reflective particles to enhance the skin's natural radiance and provide a healthy glow," she says. Make ingredients such as vitamin C your friend to unlock your most radiant self while brightening and evening your skin.

"Leo can also benefit from illuminating moisturisers that give the skin a dewy finish," says Salgueiro. "By incorporating products that enhance their natural glow, Leo can keep their skin as vibrant and captivating as their personality."

Chanel Le Lion De Chanel Les Exclusifs De Chanel – Eau De Parfum
CHANEL
Le Lion De Chanel Les Exclusifs De Chanel – Eau De Parfum

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer With Tfc8®
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer With TFC8®

Styling Cream
PATTERN
Styling Cream

Bronze Balm
MERIT Beauty
Bronze Balm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Both practical and meticulous, you virgos likely have a perfectly curated beauty routine that you take pride in. "Virgo appreciates efficiency, so a streamlined routine with effective products will resonate well," says Salgueiro. "By nurturing their skin with purifying options, virgo can achieve a fresh and balanced complexion."

According to Salgueiro, virgos resonate with olive green and brown, reflecting their earthy nature and practicality. "For virgos, a purifying skincare routine is essential to maintain clear and healthy skin," she says. "Opt for gentle exfoliators and cleansers that contain natural ingredients like tea tree oil or witch hazel, known for their clarifying properties. Additionally, incorporating products that focus on detoxifying the skin, such as charcoal masks, can help keep impurities at bay."

Clarifying Mask 50ml
DR BARBARA STURM
Clarifying Mask

Ziip Halo Facial Toning Device
ZIIP
Halo Facial Toning Device

Valaya Eau De Parfum 75ml
PARFUMS DE MARLY
Valaya Eau De Parfum

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Believe 7.5ml
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Believe

Libra: 23 September - 23 October

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @ironnsalt)

"Libra enjoys beauty rituals, so incorporating self-care moments into their routine can enhance their overall well-being. By choosing balancing products, libra can maintain a serene and harmonious skin appearance," says Salgueiro.

"Libra is attracted to pink and blue, colours that symbolise harmony and balance," she says, so look to incorporate them into your makeup or nail colours. "For Libras, a skincare routine that promotes calmness and soothes irritation is essential," she says. "Look for products that contain calming ingredients like calendula or rose, which help reduce redness and promote a balanced complexion. Hydrating toners and gentle moisturisers are excellent choices to maintain skin hydration without overwhelming it."

Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour
CHANEL
Le Vernis Nail Colour

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask 75ml
Caudalie
Instant Detox Mask

Bal D'afrique
Byredo
Bal D'Afrique

Dr Dennis Gross Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro
Dr Dennis Gross
Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro

Scorpio: 24 October - 21 November

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @symphanisoto)

Salgueiro tells me that Scorpios are drawn to black and dark red, colours that represent depth and intensity, so if you're stuck for inspiration for your next manicure or makeup bag update, keep these two key colours in mind for your star sign.

"Scorpio's skincare routine should reflect their desire for transformation and intensity, so products that promise visible results will resonate well. By choosing effective treatments, Scorpio can achieve a powerful and striking complexion," says Salgueiro. "For this passionate sign, intensive skincare treatments that effectively address specific concerns are crucial. Look for targeted serums and treatments that contain potent ingredients like retinol or glycolic acid, which help with rejuvenation and clarity," she says. "Additionally, incorporating rich, hydrating masks can provide deep nourishment and repair."

Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Eau De Parfum
Frédéric Malle
Portrait of a Lady Eau De Parfum

Pocket Blush Toasted Teddy — Default Title
rhode
Pocket Blush Toasted Teddy

The Ordinary Aha 30% + Bha 2% Peeling Solution 30ml
The Ordinary
AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

Chanel Le Vernis - Nail Colour
CHANEL
Chanel Le Vernis - Nail Colour

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @monamali_)

For you, Sagittarius, try bringing in purple and blue into your beauty routine. "Sagittarius loves purple and blue, colours that reflect their adventurous spirit," says Salgueiro.

"For this free-spirited sign, fresh and energising skincare products are ideal to invigorate their skin for outdoor activities. Look for lightweight moisturisers and refreshing gels that contain ingredients like citrus or mint, which provide a cooling effect," she says. "Additionally, incorporating sunscreen is essential for protecting the skin during outdoor adventures."

Sagittarius thrives on exploration, so products that are easy to apply and carry will suit their on-the-got lifestyle," says Salgueiro. "By using invigorating skincare, Sagittarius can keep their skin feeling fresh and alive, just like their adventurous spirit."

Oud Ispahan Esprit De Parfum
Dior
Oud Ispahan Esprit De Parfum

Flush Balm
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm in Mood

To Save Face Spf50+ Brightening Sun Serum
Mecca Cosmetica
To Save Face SPF 50+ Brightening Sun Serum

Glow Recipe Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum 30ml
Glow Recipe
Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Ambitious and determined, Capricorn is attracted to grey and dark brown, colours that signify stability and strength, says Salgueiro.

"For this disciplined sign, nourishing skincare products that support long-term skin health are vital. Look for rich creams and serums that contain ingredients like peptides and antioxidants, which help maintain skin elasticity and firmness. Additionally, incorporating weekly exfoliation can help keep the skin clear and rejuvenated," she says.

"Capricorns appreciate structure, so a consistent and effective skincare routine will resonate with them. By nurturing their skin with nourishing products, Capricorn can achieve a strong and resilient complexion."

Aqua Universalis Eau De Toilette 70ml
MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN
Aqua Universalis Eau De Toilette

Peptide Lip Tint Espresso — Default Title
rhode
Peptide Lip Tint Espresso

Crystal Retinal®
Medik8
Crystal Retinal®

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid and 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant 88ml
Paula's Choice
Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid and 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant 88ml

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @jastookes)

As one of the most innovative signs of the zodiac, Aquarius appreciate cutting edge skincare and products that deliver results," says Salgueiro. "For this forward-thinking sign, using unique and innovative skincare products that refresh and rejuvenate the skin is essential. Look for serums with cutting-edge ingredients like hyaluronic acid or probiotics that promote hydration and balance. Additionally, incorporating unconventional treatments, such as sheet masks or gel-based products, can add an element of fun to their routine," she says.

"Aquarius thrives on creativity, so experimenting with new products and techniques will keep their beauty routine exciting. Aquarius feels drawn to turquoise and silver, colours that embody innovation and uniqueness," says Salgueiro, so try incorporating these shades into your next manicure of makeup look.

Lunamaris - Eau De Parfum
Diptyque Paris
Lunamaris Eau De Parfum

Lid Lustre
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Lid Lustre

Summer Fridays, Summer Fridays Jet Lag Deep Hydration Serum 30 Ml
Summer Fridays
Jet Lag Deep Hydration Serum

Glazing Milk — Big (4.7 Oz)
Rhode
Glazing Milk

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

STAR SIGN BEAUTY

(Image credit: @mexicanbutjapanese)

The final sign in the zodiac, Pisces is attracted to sea green and lavender, colours that evoke calmness and serenity, says Salgueiro. "For this sensitive sign, a gentle skincare routine that nourishes and relaxes the skin is crucial. Look for soothing cleansers and moisturisers that contain calming ingredients like chamomile and seaweed," she says.

"Incorporating facial oils or hydrating masks can provide deep nourishment and promote relaxation. Pisces often feels deeply, so products that cater to their emotional well-being will resonate well," says Salgueiro. "By nurturing their skin with gentle and calming options, Pisces can maintain a peaceful and radiant complexion."

TATCHA, Indigo Overnight Repair
TATCHA
Indigo Overnight Repair

Vyrao Free 00 Eau De Parfum 50ml
Vyrao
Free 00 Eau De Parfum

Augustinus Bader the Face Oil
Augustinus Bader
The Face Oil

Solo Shadow
MERIT Beauty
Solo Shadow

