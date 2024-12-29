Pull Up Your Birth Chart—An Astrologer Says These Beauty Tips Were Made For Your Zodiac Sign

While I'm a beauty journalist whose interests are grounded in proven, science-led skincare and results-driven effects from my beauty routine, I have to admit that I have a soft spot for all things astrological. I've always resonated to my star sign (Cancer, in case you were wondering) and as a beauty editor, I often wonder how this cross-section of beauty and our zodiac sign plays out in our lives. And the chances are, if you've landed here you're curious about it too.



With a new year beckoning, there’s no better time to refresh your beauty routine with new beauty products and techniques that not only work for you, but feel uniquely make you feel your best too—enter star sign beauty trends. Even for those of us who might not believes in horoscopes or know their rising or moon signs, there’s still something intriguing about how our personalities influence the ways we express ourselves, particularly when it comes to beauty. Naturally, this in turn extends to what makes us feel our most confident, and is often revealed in everything from the way we approach our everyday makeup or wear our hair, to the type of perfume we spritz.



So, what star sign beauty trends should you try? To find out, I spoke to astrologer and founder of The Manifesting App , Dalila Salgueiro, to find out how each of the 12 star signs (or sun signs) of the zodiac can best approach and enhance their beauty routine—it's written in the stars.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

With Aries being the first sign in the zodiac, you're often the first courageously jump into new trends. "Aries is known for its energy and enthusiasm," says Salgueiro. "Attracted to red and orange colours that reflect their vibrant spirit, it’s essential for Aries to use skincare products that revitalise and energise."



Salgueiro recommends supplements that will not only enhance your gut health, but will in turn add even more radiance to your skin to match your vibrant energy. "Look for creams and serums containing energising ingredients like vitamin C and ginseng, which help stimulate circulation and provide a healthy glow," she says. "Incorporating an active skincare routine can help aries maintain a fresh and lively appearance, mirroring their dynamic personality."

MAISON CRIVELLI Ambre Chromatique Extrait De Parfum £205 SHOP NOW

Hermès Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel £45 SHOP NOW

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum £100 SHOP NOW

MERIT Beauty Signature Lip £28 SHOP NOW

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Down to earth taurus can find comfort in routines. "Taurus values stability and a connection to nature, reflected in their preference for green and earthy tones," says Salgueiro. "For them, a hydrating skincare routine rich in natural ingredients is essential." Look for natural ingredient such as aloe vera, jojoba oil, or shea butter, which nourish and soothe the skin while grounding you to nature. "Additionally, consider incorporating clay masks that purify and restore the skin, helping to maintain its natural balance," adds Salgueiro.



"Taurus appreciates rituals, so dedicating time to a skincare routine can be a way to relax and connect with themselves. By choosing products that reflect their love for nature, Taurus can enjoy healthy and radiant skin. Dimple Amani is also a great addition for lymphatic drainage, enhancing their skincare routine," she says.

D.s. & Durga Big Sur Eucalyptus £155 SHOP NOW

COSMOSS Golden Nectar Pro-Collagen Oil £105 SHOP NOW

Votary Super Seed Cleansing Oil £65 SHOP NOW

Byredo Colour Stick £35 SHOP NOW

Gemini: 21 May - 21 June

The symbol of twins, Gemini is a sign full of curiosity and energy, says Salgueiro. "Their love for yellow and light blue reflects their vibrant personality. To maintain that freshness, it’s ideal to use lightweight and refreshing skincare products," she says. "Look for gentle, hydrating cleansers containing ingredients like cucumber and green tea, known for their revitalising properties."



The key for you is to maintain a dynamic routine that adapts to your active lifestyle," says Salgueiro. "With products that provide lightness and luminosity, Gemini can keep their skin as radiant as their personality. Facial mists with rosewater or aloe vera can be perfect for a refreshing touch throughout the day."

Gucci Vernis à Ongles Nail Lacquer £24 SHOP NOW

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Mist £24 SHOP NOW

Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist £25 SHOP NOW

BYOMA Milky Oil Cleanser £12 SHOP NOW

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July

Cancers luxuriate in comfort of home—it's their shell after all. "Cancer, the sign of home and family, is drawn to pastel colours, especially blue, which evokes calmness and tranquility. For them, a soothing skincare routine is fundamental," says Salgueiro. "Opt for creamy cleansers and moisturisers containing ingredients like chamomile and lavender, which help calm sensitive skin. Hydrating masks are an excellent option to provide extra nourishment and relaxation."



Cancer can also benefit from products that promote deep hydration, such as facial oils or serums rich in hyaluronic acid, says Salgueiro. "By caring for their skin with products that reflect their need for comfort and calm, Cancer can maintain a radiant and serene complexion," she says. Also consider regular facials that can help enhance your skin while promoting relaxation.

La Mer Moisturising Cream £85 SHOP NOW

Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Eau De Parfum £120 SHOP NOW

Evermore Moon Candle SHOP NOW

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Cream Moisturiser £34 SHOP NOW

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

The fifth sign in the zodiac, Leo is a sign that shines brightly, and their attraction to gold and orange reflects their radiant energy, says Salgueiro. "To maintain that luminosity, look for highlighters and creams containing reflective particles to enhance the skin's natural radiance and provide a healthy glow," she says. Make ingredients such as vitamin C your friend to unlock your most radiant self while brightening and evening your skin.



"Leo can also benefit from illuminating moisturisers that give the skin a dewy finish," says Salgueiro. "By incorporating products that enhance their natural glow, Leo can keep their skin as vibrant and captivating as their personality."

CHANEL Le Lion De Chanel Les Exclusifs De Chanel – Eau De Parfum £215 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer With TFC8® £60 SHOP NOW

PATTERN Styling Cream £25 SHOP NOW

MERIT Beauty Bronze Balm £32 SHOP NOW

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Both practical and meticulous, you virgos likely have a perfectly curated beauty routine that you take pride in. "Virgo appreciates efficiency, so a streamlined routine with effective products will resonate well," says Salgueiro. "By nurturing their skin with purifying options, virgo can achieve a fresh and balanced complexion."



According to Salgueiro, virgos resonate with olive green and brown, reflecting their earthy nature and practicality. "For virgos, a purifying skincare routine is essential to maintain clear and healthy skin," she says. "Opt for gentle exfoliators and cleansers that contain natural ingredients like tea tree oil or witch hazel, known for their clarifying properties. Additionally, incorporating products that focus on detoxifying the skin, such as charcoal masks, can help keep impurities at bay."

DR BARBARA STURM Clarifying Mask £120 SHOP NOW

ZIIP Halo Facial Toning Device £379 SHOP NOW

PARFUMS DE MARLY Valaya Eau De Parfum £245 SHOP NOW

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Believe £22 SHOP NOW

Libra: 23 September - 23 October

"Libra enjoys beauty rituals, so incorporating self-care moments into their routine can enhance their overall well-being. By choosing balancing products, libra can maintain a serene and harmonious skin appearance," says Salgueiro.



"Libra is attracted to pink and blue, colours that symbolise harmony and balance," she says, so look to incorporate them into your makeup or nail colours. "For Libras, a skincare routine that promotes calmness and soothes irritation is essential," she says. "Look for products that contain calming ingredients like calendula or rose, which help reduce redness and promote a balanced complexion. Hydrating toners and gentle moisturisers are excellent choices to maintain skin hydration without overwhelming it."

CHANEL Le Vernis Nail Colour £29 SHOP NOW

Caudalie Instant Detox Mask £26 SHOP NOW

Dr Dennis Gross Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro £465 SHOP NOW

Scorpio: 24 October - 21 November

Salgueiro tells me that Scorpios are drawn to black and dark red, colours that represent depth and intensity, so if you're stuck for inspiration for your next manicure or makeup bag update, keep these two key colours in mind for your star sign.



"Scorpio's skincare routine should reflect their desire for transformation and intensity, so products that promise visible results will resonate well. By choosing effective treatments, Scorpio can achieve a powerful and striking complexion," says Salgueiro. "For this passionate sign, intensive skincare treatments that effectively address specific concerns are crucial. Look for targeted serums and treatments that contain potent ingredients like retinol or glycolic acid, which help with rejuvenation and clarity," she says. "Additionally, incorporating rich, hydrating masks can provide deep nourishment and repair."

Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Eau De Parfum £290 SHOP NOW

rhode Pocket Blush Toasted Teddy £24 SHOP NOW

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution £9 SHOP NOW

CHANEL Chanel Le Vernis - Nail Colour £29 SHOP NOW

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

For you, Sagittarius, try bringing in purple and blue into your beauty routine. "Sagittarius loves purple and blue, colours that reflect their adventurous spirit," says Salgueiro.



"For this free-spirited sign, fresh and energising skincare products are ideal to invigorate their skin for outdoor activities. Look for lightweight moisturisers and refreshing gels that contain ingredients like citrus or mint, which provide a cooling effect," she says. "Additionally, incorporating sunscreen is essential for protecting the skin during outdoor adventures."



Sagittarius thrives on exploration, so products that are easy to apply and carry will suit their on-the-got lifestyle," says Salgueiro. "By using invigorating skincare, Sagittarius can keep their skin feeling fresh and alive, just like their adventurous spirit."

Dior Oud Ispahan Esprit De Parfum £380 SHOP NOW

Merit Beauty Flush Balm in Mood £32 SHOP NOW

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF 50+ Brightening Sun Serum £38 SHOP NOW

Glow Recipe Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum £44 SHOP NOW

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Ambitious and determined, Capricorn is attracted to grey and dark brown, colours that signify stability and strength, says Salgueiro.



"For this disciplined sign, nourishing skincare products that support long-term skin health are vital. Look for rich creams and serums that contain ingredients like peptides and antioxidants, which help maintain skin elasticity and firmness. Additionally, incorporating weekly exfoliation can help keep the skin clear and rejuvenated," she says.



"Capricorns appreciate structure, so a consistent and effective skincare routine will resonate with them. By nurturing their skin with nourishing products, Capricorn can achieve a strong and resilient complexion."

MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN Aqua Universalis Eau De Toilette £175 SHOP NOW

rhode Peptide Lip Tint Espresso £18 SHOP NOW

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 6% Mandelic Acid and 2% Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliant 88ml £35 SHOP NOW

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

As one of the most innovative signs of the zodiac, Aquarius appreciate cutting edge skincare and products that deliver results," says Salgueiro. "For this forward-thinking sign, using unique and innovative skincare products that refresh and rejuvenate the skin is essential. Look for serums with cutting-edge ingredients like hyaluronic acid or probiotics that promote hydration and balance. Additionally, incorporating unconventional treatments, such as sheet masks or gel-based products, can add an element of fun to their routine," she says.



"Aquarius thrives on creativity, so experimenting with new products and techniques will keep their beauty routine exciting. Aquarius feels drawn to turquoise and silver, colours that embody innovation and uniqueness," says Salgueiro, so try incorporating these shades into your next manicure of makeup look.

Diptyque Paris Lunamaris Eau De Parfum £255 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre £33 SHOP NOW

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Deep Hydration Serum £44 SHOP NOW

Rhode Glazing Milk £30 SHOP NOW

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

The final sign in the zodiac, Pisces is attracted to sea green and lavender, colours that evoke calmness and serenity, says Salgueiro. "For this sensitive sign, a gentle skincare routine that nourishes and relaxes the skin is crucial. Look for soothing cleansers and moisturisers that contain calming ingredients like chamomile and seaweed," she says.



"Incorporating facial oils or hydrating masks can provide deep nourishment and promote relaxation. Pisces often feels deeply, so products that cater to their emotional well-being will resonate well," says Salgueiro. "By nurturing their skin with gentle and calming options, Pisces can maintain a peaceful and radiant complexion."

TATCHA Indigo Overnight Repair £86 SHOP NOW

Vyrao Free 00 Eau De Parfum £135 SHOP NOW

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil £200 SHOP NOW

MERIT Beauty Solo Shadow £26 SHOP NOW