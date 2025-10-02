Get Ready—You're About to See Rhode's Branded Eye Masks Everywhere You Turn

They're here! Well… almost. More than five months after Hailey Bieber soft-launched a pair of Rhode-branded eye patches on Instagram, the brand has officially announced a new staple: the Peptide Eye Prep masks. Effective serum aside (which we'll explain in just a moment!), the bean-shaped swishes are undeniably chic. Scroll ahead to be the first to get them into your hands, and be prepared—you're about to see the unmistakable Rhode logo on everyone, everywhere.
First thing's first: the formula. Each patch comes infused with four MVPs known for tightening, smoothing, and hydrating the under-eye area. There's caffeine, which is a vasoconstrictor (aka, constricts blood vessels) for a tighter, less puffy appearance; peptides (duh) to smooth the skin and brighten dark circles; sodium PCA, an amino acid lauded for its ability to deeply moisturize and soften skin; and glycerin, a humectant that draws water into the surface of the skin for immediate plumping power. Together, these ingredients provide a calming, instantly cooling effect without any refrigeration required (though, you can always feel free to chill them for a beat for an even stronger de-puffing effect).
rhode
The Peptide Eye Prep Set (12 Pairs Total)
You can wear these eye patches any time you please, but they're especially helpful to wear pre-makeup as a prep step. (Hence the name, Peptide Eye Prep!) The masks were specifically designed to cover the whole under-eye area, targeting stubborn dark circles at the inner corners and fine lines around the outer eye area.
Speaking of the design, these patches also come in two versions: the iconic Rhode logo (seen on Bieber in the photo above) and Rhode's signature "R" (seen below), which you can only snag on the brand's website. As logomania hits the skincare market in full force (hi, Dior, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana), we can expect Rhode's branded masks to double as a wearable accessory—especially if (when) Bieber continues to wear them out and about.
Keep your eyes peeled for when they officially launch on October 9, as we don't expect them to stay in stock for long. In the meantime, toss yourself on the waitlist and shop our current favorite branded eye masks below.
