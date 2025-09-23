Suddenly, Every Londoner With Good Taste Is Styling Their Fall Loafers Like *This* (and Not Like This)

Three women in london wear different outfits but all with loafers and socks.
(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)
By
published
in News

Yesterday marked the end of London Fashion Week. While the runways showcased collections from designers like Chopova Lowena, H&M, and Burberry, our focus has been on the streets of London, observing the trends that are set to define the season.

With fall officially here, it's no surprise to see women's loafers everywhere, once again proving themselves as the ultimate fall shoes. From expensive-looking suede loafers to patent-leather styles, chic Londoners displayed their unique tastes. But one common element tied these looks together: socks. Penny loafers paired with scrunched-up socks fit the playful edge of short dresses, while classic loafers with tall socks created a polished, preppy vibe—especially when styled with plaid midi skirts or long capes.

A woman in London wears a skirt with socks and loafers.

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

This fall, if you want your loafers to feel fresh, it comes down to how you style them—specifically, the addition of socks. Think ribbed white or gray pairs for a timeless look, or infuse some personality with bright red or polka-dot options.

A woman in London wears a skirt with socks and loafers.

(Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best loafers and socks, and discover more ways Londoners are styling these pieces for fall 2025.

Shop Chic Socks and Loafers

A woman in London wears a skirt with socks and loafers.

(Image credit: SARAH ELLEN TREACHER)

Style notes: Don't be afraid to mix printed socks with a patterned blazer and skirt.

A woman in London wears a skirt with socks and loafers.

(Image credit: SARAH ELLEN TREACHER)

Style notes: Socks and loafers are a great way to make a midi skirt feel even more preppy and refined.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

