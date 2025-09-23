Suddenly, Every Londoner With Good Taste Is Styling Their Fall Loafers Like *This* (and Not Like This)

Yesterday marked the end of London Fashion Week. While the runways showcased collections from designers like Chopova Lowena, H&M, and Burberry, our focus has been on the streets of London, observing the trends that are set to define the season.
With fall officially here, it's no surprise to see women's loafers everywhere, once again proving themselves as the ultimate fall shoes. From expensive-looking suede loafers to patent-leather styles, chic Londoners displayed their unique tastes. But one common element tied these looks together: socks. Penny loafers paired with scrunched-up socks fit the playful edge of short dresses, while classic loafers with tall socks created a polished, preppy vibe—especially when styled with plaid midi skirts or long capes.
This fall, if you want your loafers to feel fresh, it comes down to how you style them—specifically, the addition of socks. Think ribbed white or gray pairs for a timeless look, or infuse some personality with bright red or polka-dot options.
With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best loafers and socks, and discover more ways Londoners are styling these pieces for fall 2025.
Shop Chic Socks and Loafers
J.Crew
Winona Penny Loafers in Suede
Suede loafers are the sophisticated flat shoes that will make your outfits look so expensive this fall.
Nordstrom
Assorted 3-Pack Socks
Don't miss the chance to get this pack of elevated socks while they're on sale.
Madewell
The Grayson Penny Loafers
I can't believe these are under $200. The croc-effect leather makes them look twice their price.
ZARA
Combined Socks With Metallic Thread
Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler pointed out how good Zara's sock collection is, and now I want every pair.
Style notes: Don't be afraid to mix printed socks with a patterned blazer and skirt.
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafers
Ruched loafers, often called gathered loafers, bring an added dimension of sophistication to the classic silhouette.
Comme Si
The Yves Socks
Add a pop of color to your loafer outfits this fall.
The Row
Soft Moccasin in Suede
If you're looking for suede loafers that don't need to be worn in, these are for you.
Style notes: Socks and loafers are a great way to make a midi skirt feel even more preppy and refined.
Bombas
Ruffle Rib Half Calf Sock 8-Pack
Wear these as is or scrunch them down to the low points of your ankles for a cool-girl look.
G.h. Bass
Esther Kiltie Tassel Loafers
G.H. Bass is the loafer brand to know.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Seasonless Cable Crew Socks
With preppy style back, every fashion person now needs a pair of cable socks. They're chic with loafers but also perfect for wearing around the house.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.