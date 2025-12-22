I'm a Gen Z Fashion Editor—These 24 Fashion Items Are on My Holiday Wish List This Year

The holidays are around the corner, and the fashion person in your life is probably wondering what you're getting them. If you're like me and wait until the very last minute to shop for a gift, don't worry. I've been gift shopping early this year.
I've been on a no-buy streak and, unfortunately, will be sticking to it. I hope that a loved one will see this story and add a few things to their cart for me. Unselfishly, I also want to share my fashion holiday wish list because I'm not a gatekeeper and do not need any more clothes.
I've perused a few of my favorite sites and below are the items I've had saved for a few months for you to shop.
Paloma Wool
Gray Refian Cardigan
I still need new glasses, and this pair is so chic.
Damson Madder
Multi Pocket Roisin Bag
Free People
Billie Leather Pocket Belt
Utility belt bags are always welcome in my closet.
COS
Gallery Hand-Woven Tote Bag
I love a bag with texture.
Reformation
Maeve Cashmere Polo Dress
Aritzia
The Constant Coat
This coat would go with everything I already own.
Alaïa
Le Teckel Medium Bag in Nubuck
This is my aspirational bag.
Free People
Gwenna Sweater Set
This set would be a go-to for me.
Marc Jacobs
Seamed Up Satin Dress
I love the cheeky details in this dress.
WALES BONNER
Mantra Knit-Trimmed Embroidered Jersey Jacket
I've thought about just buying this, but the no-buy streak is going so well…
Miista
Nikoletta Sneakers in Black Nappa Leather
These sneakers have a high-fashion vibe to them.
Puma
Speedcat OG Sneakers
I've wanted these all year.
Victoria Beckham
Pinstripe Leather Tab Detail Shirt
I never thought I'd need a leather button-down, but here we are.
Victoria Beckham
Embroidered Leather Midi Skirt
This skirt is just too good.
MANGO
Katerina Pointed Toe Ankle Bootie
This brown is just stunning.
SourceUnknown
Funnel-Neck Faux-Fur Jacket in Brown
I need just one more fur jacket.
Zw Collection
Double Breasted Blazer Dress
Cinched blazers are my favorite.
HODAKOVA
Inside Out Blazer Skirt
A subversive piece has to be in my closet soon.
COACH
Empire 34 Leather Carryall Bag
I'm in love with this Coach bag.
Prada
Wool and Cashmere Knit Hood