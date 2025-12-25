I Just Moved to Los Angeles—5 Things I'm Shopping to Make My Wardrobe Look Less NYC and More L.A.

I'm looking to the city's coolest dressers for sartorial inspiration.

Aimee Song in a funnel-neck jacket; Megan Adelaide in a red cardigan
(Image credit: @aimeesong; @meganadelaide)
Despite being two of the biggest cities in the United States, Los Angeles and New York couldn't be more different. This is a fact I learned pretty quickly after moving to L.A. over the summer. Everything is much more, well, chill here—and that includes the style. I no longer worry about what I'm wearing to, say, pick up my iced latte at my local coffee shop, as really anything goes.

Naturally, my wardrobe is slowly starting to look less tough and more Cali-cool. As I'm becoming more familiar with the fashion here, I've compiled a list of essentials I've spotted on the city's coolest dressers—ones I'm eager to add to my rotation. I'd be lying if I said I didn't miss my heavy-duty winter looks a little, but I'm more than happy to replace them with lightweight jackets, relaxed denim, and more L.A.-approved styles. For a full rundown of what I'm eyeing right now, keep scrolling onward.

Funnel-Neck Leather Jacket

Since the weather doesn't warrant toasty puffers, lightweight toppers are the name of the game in Los Angeles. One style in particular I've been seeing out and about is leather funnel-neck jackets. Whether you pair it with jeans or leggings, the outerwear is a cool-girl must-have.

Aimee Song in a leather funnel-neck jacket

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Relaxed Jeans

The slouchier, the better seems to be the motto in the denim department here. I already own a few pairs of relaxed jeans, but there's no such thing as too many styles, in my opinion.

Jen Wonders in relaxed jeans

(Image credit: @jen_wonders)

Ribbed Tanks

Angelenos love their basics, and one everyday staple I've noticed everywhere is ribbed tanks. Some wear them solo, while others layer the piece under oversized leather jackets and tailored blazers. Either way, it's a year-round favorite.

Christina Caradona in a ribbed tank

(Image credit: @christinacaradona)

Slim Sneakers

Sorry, chunky kicks—it's all about the slim sneaker in Los Angeles. Many It girls are flocking to the likes of Adidas and Puma for their retro-inspired pairs, and I'm following suit.

Devon Lee Carlson in slim sneakers

(Image credit: @devonleecarlson)

