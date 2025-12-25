Despite being two of the biggest cities in the United States, Los Angeles and New York couldn't be more different. This is a fact I learned pretty quickly after moving to L.A. over the summer. Everything is much more, well, chill here—and that includes the style. I no longer worry about what I'm wearing to, say, pick up my iced latte at my local coffee shop, as really anything goes.
Naturally, my wardrobe is slowly starting to look less tough and more Cali-cool. As I'm becoming more familiar with the fashion here, I've compiled a list of essentials I've spotted on the city's coolest dressers—ones I'm eager to add to my rotation. I'd be lying if I said I didn't miss my heavy-duty winter looks a little, but I'm more than happy to replace them with lightweight jackets, relaxed denim, and more L.A.-approved styles. For a full rundown of what I'm eyeing right now, keep scrolling onward.
Funnel-Neck Leather Jacket
Since the weather doesn't warrant toasty puffers, lightweight toppers are the name of the game in Los Angeles. One style in particular I've been seeing out and about is leather funnel-neck jackets. Whether you pair it with jeans or leggings, the outerwear is a cool-girl must-have.
Shop Leather Funnel-Neck Jackets
Mango
Faux-Leather Jacket
All The Ways
Corina Faux Leather Jacket
The Frankie Shop
Burland Faux Leather Jacket - Brown
EAVES
Mildri Leather Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Ariste Oversized Paneled Leather Jacket
Relaxed Jeans
The slouchier, the better seems to be the motto in the denim department here. I already own a few pairs of relaxed jeans, but there's no such thing as too many styles, in my opinion.
Shop Relaxed Jeans
Aritzia
The Farrah Lo-Rise Wide Jean
Everlane
The Mid-Way Jeans
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans
MOTHER
Tunnel Vision Sneak High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Ribbed Tanks
Angelenos love their basics, and one everyday staple I've noticed everywhere is ribbed tanks. Some wear them solo, while others layer the piece under oversized leather jackets and tailored blazers. Either way, it's a year-round favorite.
Shop Ribbed Tanks
Toteme
Scoop Neck Rib Tank Black
Re/done
Ribbed Tank
Almina Concept
Racerback Knit Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bra-Free Rib Scoopneck Tank
J.Crew
New Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top
Slim Sneakers
Sorry, chunky kicks—it's all about the slim sneaker in Los Angeles. Many It girls are flocking to the likes of Adidas and Puma for their retro-inspired pairs, and I'm following suit.