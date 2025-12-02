The Ultimate Gift Ideas for Any Fashion Insider

It’s the season of gift giving, and if you are hunting down the ultimate present ideas, we’re highlighting the standout finds that deserve to be unwrapped by someone special. If you are looking to splurge on someone, I’ve narrowed in on the best luxury gifts of the season across fashion, beauty, and more. This includes everything from little luxuries that make a big statement, such as cable-knit socks from Polo Ralph Lauren or Byredo's new cult eyeshadow palette, to investment-worth presents including the Panthère de Cartier Watch encrusted with diamonds.
Ahead is our 2025 luxury gift edit, including the perfect present ideas to give this season. From heritage pieces to buzzy new finds that are going viral among the fashion set, these are the special pieces they will hold on to for years and years. ’Tis the season to find something that will be memorable for the family, friends, and significant others who are closest to you.
CLOTHING
For the true fashion person, focus on filling their closet with "if you know you know" pieces that are discreet, yet highly coveted. Fine cashmere from The Row, High Sport's kick flare pants, and Nour Hammour's in-demand outerwear are just a few pieces that fit the bill. You can also indulge them in a classic Burberry trench coat or pair of incredibly luxurious silk-satin pajamas from Oliva Von Halle.
The Row
Leora Cashmere Sweater
High Sport
Kick Flare Pants
Burberry
Long Castleford Trench Coat
Nour Hammour
Joni Shearling Coat
OLIVIA VON HALLE
Coco Silk-Satin Pajama Set
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable Knit Crew Socks
JEWELRY AND WATCHES
I can't think of anyone who wouldn't want to unwrap a beautiful piece of forever jewelry. Whether it's a gorgeous timepiece or an iconic bracelet, jewelry makes for one of the best gifts since it's a sentimental piece that can be worn for many years ahead. Cartier's latest arrivals for the holidays include some of the most coveted designs—whether or not it's the holidays—but the gift-giving season is the perfect excuse to find something special that they'll cherish forever
Cartier
Panthère de Cartier Watch, Small Model
Cartier
Panthère de Cartier Bracelet, Small Model
Cartier
Juste un Clou Bracelet, Classic Model, Diamonds
SHOES
It's a given that fashion people are fixated on great shoes, which means they always make a great gift. From Saint Laurent's high-shine satin pumps finished with delicate rosettes to Alaïa's shearling-lined Mary-Jane ballerina flats to Khaite's snakeskin-embellished leather ankle boots, there are a handful of standout shoes that are sure to make a statement among the footwear-obsessed.
Alaïa
Ballet Flats
YSL
Amalia Slingback Pumps in Satin Crepe
TOTEME
Shearling-Trimmed Suede Ankle Boots
Miu Miu
Sneakers
Khaite
Nevada Boots
Tory Burch
Smoking Slippers
ACCESSORIES + DECOR
For small yet impactful gifts, look to great accessories and home decor items. Get them an item like a baseball hat or gloves in a slightly less practical version since they're unlikely to buy these pieces for themselves. The same rule goes for decor objects like jewel-adorned lighters, or fine teacups and saucers to enhance their morning routine.
By Malene Birger
Genna Leather Gloves
Port Tanger
Acetate Sunglasses
Frame Frame X Ritz Paris
Baseball Cap
Edie Parker
Lighter
Ginori 1735
Oriente Italiano Tea Cup
Ginori 1735
Oriente Italiano Dessert Plate
BEAUTY
The ultimate little luxuries? Beauty pieces that practically double as art objects. Finds including Celine's gold bullet lipstick, La Bonne Brosse's twisted-handle acetate brushes, and Parfums de Marly's ornately-designed perfume bottles, and more, are examples of beautifully-designed beauty products that are also precious everyday objects worthy of display on the bathroom counter. Who wouldn't want to add those to their medicine cabinet?
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.