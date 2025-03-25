We Hosted the Chicest Dinner Party, Here's What Went Down
Last week Who What Wear UK launched the first in a series of supper clubs entitled Excellent Taste. As an opportunity to bring together inspirational, influential people we've admired up close and from afar, this get-together is a chance for our network of brilliant contributors, friends and talent to come together to collaborate, converse and share their opinions, experiences and... let's be honest, great outfits with us.
Nestled in the chicest of private dining rooms at the iconic La Petite Maison in Mayfair, guests were treated to the most fun cocktail upon arrival: the tomatini. Flourished with a cherry tomato and with a dramatic seasoning of pepper from the largest and most artistic mill we've ever seen, this was the perfect way to ring in the start of spring. The table setting was instantly Instagrammable. Thanks to deep-hued floral arrangements from Rebel Rebel and a line-up of stunning family-style sharing platters, it was a tough decision between getting the shot for the 'gram versus getting a plateful of heavenly food!
To start, juicy bursting burrata, sweet prawns and marinated beetroot, followed by the most divine seabass, lamb and homemade gnocchi main courses, and finished off with French toast, warm chocolate mousse and a cheesecake that could rival any. To say we were well-fed and watered is an understatement.
In attendance alongside our host, editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi, we had some greats on the British fashion scene: designers including Feben Vemmenby and Racil Chalhoub, industry players like the BFC's Davina Wedderburn-Thompson, ByRotation founder Eshita Kabra-Davies, Elite MD Miranda Cantacuzene-Speransky, stylists Jeannie Annan-Lewinm and Lyla Cheng, as well as key influential talents such as fashion trailblazers Jordan Grant and Amy Bannerman, interiors guru Tatjana Von Stein, model Wallis Day and actors Jenny Walser and Amber Anderson.
A huge thank you to all who made our first supper club such a joyful and warm evening—we can't wait for the next one. Scroll through the gallery below for more moments.
See More of Our Supper Club
-
This Chic Tableware Has Me Ready to Host Thanksgiving—I'm Drafting Invites RN
You are cordially invited.
By Aniyah Morinia
-
From Dresses to Décor, Here's How to Throw a Stylish Summer Garden Party
Cheers to a season of dining alfresco.
By Indya Brown