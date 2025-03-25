We Hosted the Chicest Dinner Party, Here's What Went Down

(Image credit: Heidi Jones)

Last week Who What Wear UK launched the first in a series of supper clubs entitled Excellent Taste. As an opportunity to bring together inspirational, influential people we've admired up close and from afar, this get-together is a chance for our network of brilliant contributors, friends and talent to come together to collaborate, converse and share their opinions, experiences and... let's be honest, great outfits with us.

Stunning florals by Rebel Rebel and fresh lemons, tomatoes and olive oil that you could use to make your own salad starter! (Image credit: Heidi Jones)

Nestled in the chicest of private dining rooms at the iconic La Petite Maison in Mayfair, guests were treated to the most fun cocktail upon arrival: the tomatini. Flourished with a cherry tomato and with a dramatic seasoning of pepper from the largest and most artistic mill we've ever seen, this was the perfect way to ring in the start of spring. The table setting was instantly Instagrammable. Thanks to deep-hued floral arrangements from Rebel Rebel and a line-up of stunning family-style sharing platters, it was a tough decision between getting the shot for the 'gram versus getting a plateful of heavenly food!

Guests included Feben Vemmenby, Davina Wedderburn-Thompson and Jeannie Annan-Lewin (Image credit: Heidi Jones)

To start, juicy bursting burrata, sweet prawns and marinated beetroot, followed by the most divine seabass, lamb and homemade gnocchi main courses, and finished off with French toast, warm chocolate mousse and a cheesecake that could rival any. To say we were well-fed and watered is an understatement.

Editor in chief Hannah Almassi welcoming guests with a pre-dinner speech, with Eshita Kabra-Davies and Amy Bannerman. (Image credit: Heidi Jones)

In attendance alongside our host, editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi, we had some greats on the British fashion scene: designers including Feben Vemmenby and Racil Chalhoub, industry players like the BFC's Davina Wedderburn-Thompson, ByRotation founder Eshita Kabra-Davies, Elite MD Miranda Cantacuzene-Speransky, stylists Jeannie Annan-Lewinm and Lyla Cheng, as well as key influential talents such as fashion trailblazers Jordan Grant and Amy Bannerman, interiors guru Tatjana Von Stein, model Wallis Day and actors Jenny Walser and Amber Anderson.

Florals, Fendi and a fabulous cocktail! (Image credit: Heidi Jones)

A huge thank you to all who made our first supper club such a joyful and warm evening—we can't wait for the next one. Scroll through the gallery below for more moments.

Image 1 of 14 Jordan Grant (Image credit: Heid Jones) (Image credit: Heid Jones) Poppy Nash, Remy Farrell and Annie Wheatland-Clinch from team Who What Wear UK (Image credit: Heid Jones) The tomatini! (Image credit: Heid Jones) Miranda Cantacuzene-Speransky (Image credit: Heid Jones) Riviera-inspired artwork filled the private dining space. (Image credit: Heid Jones) Burrata of dreams. (Image credit: Heidi Jones) Actors Jenny Walsey and Amber Anderson (Image credit: Heid Jones) (Image credit: Heid Jones) Amy Bannerman (Image credit: Heid Jones) Tucking into the starters. (Image credit: Heidi Jones) Tatjana Von Stein (Image credit: Heid Jones) Wallis Day (Image credit: Heid Jones) Who What Wear UK EIC Hannah Almassi (Image credit: Heidi Jones)