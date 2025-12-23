Hold the Skinny Jeans and Ankle Boots—This Is What Everyone Will Wear With Faux-Fur Coats in 2026

If you thought the faux-fur coat trend had peaked last year, think again. Everyone is wearing them. Something that I love about them (of many things) is how accessible they are. I've seen great options at around $100. Something else that I love is that when you're wearing a faux-fur coat, you don't need much else to make your outfit look cool and special—it is the outfit. That said, they've been a thing for a while, and there are ways to make them look fresh (aka more 2026).
As with many winter coats, the go-to pairing year after year has been skinny jeans and ankle boots with a faux fur. That combination is all well and good, but I'm finding that the most well-dressed among us are shifting away from that somewhat dated combination and finding more unexpected ways to style them. The seven items below, in particular, will continue to be very popular pairings for faux-fur coats in the new year, and I'm here to tell you exactly why. Keep scrolling to find out and to shop the items, plus some of my favorite faux-fur coats right now.
What to Wear With Faux-Fur Coats
Leather Midi Skirts
Up the elegance by pairing your faux-fur coat with a leather midi skirt. This combination looks chic with practically any shoes style.
Shop the Item
MANGO
Faux-Leather Midi-Skirt
J.Crew
Seamed Circle Skirt in Faux Leather
Massimo Dutti
Straight Nappa Leather Midi Skirt With Slit
Belts
If you want your faux-fur coat outfit to look more 2026, just cinch it with a leather belt. Case in point, pictured below.