Hold the Skinny Jeans and Ankle Boots—This Is What Everyone Will Wear With Faux-Fur Coats in 2026

Shop the specific items that'll make them look fresh this season and beyond.

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in Features
Influencers wearing fur coats
(Image credit: @aimeesong; @nlmarilyn)
Jump to category:

If you thought the faux-fur coat trend had peaked last year, think again. Everyone is wearing them. Something that I love about them (of many things) is how accessible they are. I've seen great options at around $100. Something else that I love is that when you're wearing a faux-fur coat, you don't need much else to make your outfit look cool and special—it is the outfit. That said, they've been a thing for a while, and there are ways to make them look fresh (aka more 2026).

As with many winter coats, the go-to pairing year after year has been skinny jeans and ankle boots with a faux fur. That combination is all well and good, but I'm finding that the most well-dressed among us are shifting away from that somewhat dated combination and finding more unexpected ways to style them. The seven items below, in particular, will continue to be very popular pairings for faux-fur coats in the new year, and I'm here to tell you exactly why. Keep scrolling to find out and to shop the items, plus some of my favorite faux-fur coats right now.

What to Wear With Faux-Fur Coats

Leather Midi Skirts

Up the elegance by pairing your faux-fur coat with a leather midi skirt. This combination looks chic with practically any shoes style.

Influencer wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Shop the Item

Belts

If you want your faux-fur coat outfit to look more 2026, just cinch it with a leather belt. Case in point, pictured below.

Influencer wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop the Item

Light-Wash Jeans

Light-wash jeans are back, and the contrast of the low-key denim wash works especially well with the much flashier faux fur.

Influencer wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop the Item

Corduroy Pants

Corduroy pants—especially baggy one—plus faux fur is the perfect cozy winter outfit combination. You'll look cool and elegant while staying warm.

Influencer wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Shop the Item

Loafers

I know someone is a fashion person when I see them wearing the grandma-chic combination of a faux-fur coat and loafers.

Influencer wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Item

Suede Bags

There's something about the ruggedness of suede that grounds a faux-fur coat. It makes the "fancy" outerwear staple a bit more casual and daytime-appropriate.

Influencer wearing a fur coat

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Shop the Item