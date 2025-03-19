This New Spring and Summer Scent Is "Italian Citrus Grove Meets French Riviera"
It's 2 PM on a Tuesday. You're in Miami, lying on a blue and white-striped beach chair. You're listening to the steady roll of waves hitting the shore. The blazing sun is slowly wicking the water from your skin. You breathe in the smell of salt, sand, and citrus. The latter isn't coming from the orange drink in your lap. It's coming from a new perfume you love so much that you even wore it to the beach. You spritz it on your skin again before stashing it back in your beach bag.
This isn't an oddly specific daydream; it's a memory from my recent trip to Miami. Sure, I was lucky enough to swap the Midwest cold for the sunny shores of South Beach, but I was even luckier to learn about my new go-to scent. (As a beauty editor, the perfume is what *really* mattered to me). Ahead, see the special new scent I'll be wearing throughout spring and summer 2025, guaranteed.
Notes: Mandarin, cassis, magnolia, vanilla, black amber
The 7 Virtues is a clean, sustainably sourced fragrance brand. Its scents are hypoallergenic, vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. They’re made without phthalates, parabens, sulfates, formaldehyde, or UV inhibitors, and infused with sugarcane alcohol. Even more impressively, The 7 Virtues formulates its perfumes with over 20% pure fragrance oil for the most long-lasting effect (the brand boasts that its scents last 24 hours and linger for up to 72 hours).
Most citrus scents are incredibly short-lived. Since citrus is a finicky top note, it usually dissipates quickly, leaving only a whisper of its former scent on the skin. That's part of the reason it took Barbara Stegemann, CEO and founder of The 7 Virtues, a year and a half to perfect the Clementine Dream Eau de Parfum. At first, this scent is bright and juicy, like the fruit of a fresh-peeled clementine. As it lingers, you get the green, herby note of citrus leaves. Finally, you detect grounding notes of vanilla, cassis, and magnolia—together, these are reminiscent of the warm sun that helps the trees bloom and flourish. Unlike other citrus scents that are simple and one-dimensional, this one is a 360-degree experience.
It allows me to embrace the energy and zest of spring and summer without sacrificing sophistication. Stegemann put it perfectly when she said Clementine Dream is "Italian Citrus Grove Meets French Riviera."
I'm the first to admit that citrus scents can be controversial. Some people love them and others avoid them because they evoke memories of early-2000s scents that veered into sticky orange juice-esque territory. However, I firmly believe that when a citrus scent is done *right,* it changes everything.
That's right—elevated citrus scents exist, and some are good enough to convert even the most hardcore haters into citrus-wearers. That's certainly the case with this one, which is why I recommend trying it whether you think you like citrus scents or not. You might be surprised at how much you love it. As for me, I'm a certified superfan. It's not an exaggeration to say I'll be wearing it all spring and summer long.
Shop More Spring and Summer Scents
Notes: Coconut, frangipani, vanilla
Here's another The 7 Virtues fragrance I love. It smells like sunscreen in the best way—think warm, sweet, sun-soaked days spent on the beach. I can't get enough. In fact, I love layering this one with Clementine Dream for the ultimate summer scent. (Read up on how to layer perfume, according to experts.)
Notes: Grapefruit, jasmine, bergamot, musk
This perfume gives me summer roadtrip energy. It's fresh, breezy, and near-perfect.
Notes: Tangerine, lemon, amber
Here's another citrus scent I LOVE. Phlur's Tangerine Boy is a genderless scent that blends seamlessly into the skin. It's bright, fresh, and just plain cool.
Notes: Wild strawberry, ice cream cone, vanilla absolute
If you love gourmand perfumes, this one is for you. Reminiscent of strawberries and whipped cream, it's warm, sweet, and just plain fun. It's the modern twist on all those classic, Y2K scents we used to wear in high school.
Notes: Pistachio gelato, cotton candy, whipped cream
Another gourmand scent, this one combines deliciously smelled pistachio gelato with warm, creamy notes like cotton candy and whipped cream.
Notes: Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit, sheer vanilla
This hair and body mist strikes a perfect fruity-floral balance.
Notes: strawberry, violet leaves, jasmine
You can't go wrong with a classic. This charming scent is perfect for spring.
Notes: Pink Pineapple, Coconut Water, Sweet Amber
Funnily enough, this perfume was inspired by Miami. Notes of pink pineapple, coconut water, and sweet amber give it a fresh, tropical scent that's vacation-ready.
Notes: Frangipani, coconut, salt water
This new fragrance from Love Shack Fancy is like a beach day, bottled.
Notes: Lime, coconut water, tonka bean
The same goes for this Jo Malone fragrance. It's equal parts warm, fresh, and sweet.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
