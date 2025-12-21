Facts: Chic Women Who "Get It" Are Loving This Anti-Trend Winter Accessory

By this point in the cold-weather season a year ago, I don't think I'd worn the accessory I'm here to discuss once, and I hadn't bought a new version of it in as long as I can remember. This year has been quite different, though, as I've already purchased four of them—I kid you not. The winter accessory I'm referring to is a big scarf. I wouldn't really call it a trend, as a long, cozy scarf is as synonymous with winter as snow is. That said, they seemed to have fallen out of favor a bit in recent years. But this particular winter, celebrities are wearing big—often colorful, and made of wool, cashmere, or alpaca—scarves with their outdoor outfits en masse. Big scarf energy, amiright?
Many who follow fashion would agree that 2025 has been the year of the scarf. Earlier in the year, silk scarves tied around the waist (belt-style) were all the rage, and ever since the weather has shifted, triangle scarves and faux-fur scarves, in addition to the aforementioned big scarves, are being embraced by all the It girls. And speaking of the latter, keep scrolling to see some of the famous women who are wearing those anti-trend big scarves with their winter looks, and shop the best big scarves on the market, as selected by me.
Style note: When Sabrina Carpenter practically broke the internet in these rom-com-worthy Central Park photos earlier this fall, everyone ran to buy this checked Guest in Residence scarf—rightfully so.