Facts: Chic Women Who "Get It" Are Loving This Anti-Trend Winter Accessory

Chic Women Who "Get It" Are Loving This Anti-Trend Winter Accessory

Shop the It girl-approved item for all the chilly days ahead.

Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Kravitz wearing big scarves
(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid; ShotbyNYP/Backgrid)
By this point in the cold-weather season a year ago, I don't think I'd worn the accessory I'm here to discuss once, and I hadn't bought a new version of it in as long as I can remember. This year has been quite different, though, as I've already purchased four of them—I kid you not. The winter accessory I'm referring to is a big scarf. I wouldn't really call it a trend, as a long, cozy scarf is as synonymous with winter as snow is. That said, they seemed to have fallen out of favor a bit in recent years. But this particular winter, celebrities are wearing big—often colorful, and made of wool, cashmere, or alpaca—scarves with their outdoor outfits en masse. Big scarf energy, amiright?

Many who follow fashion would agree that 2025 has been the year of the scarf. Earlier in the year, silk scarves tied around the waist (belt-style) were all the rage, and ever since the weather has shifted, triangle scarves and faux-fur scarves, in addition to the aforementioned big scarves, are being embraced by all the It girls. And speaking of the latter, keep scrolling to see some of the famous women who are wearing those anti-trend big scarves with their winter looks, and shop the best big scarves on the market, as selected by me.

It Girls Wearing the Accessory in 2025

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a gray bucket hat and scarf, black coat, black flats, and a studded suede bag

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Almada Deja Doublé Coat ($1150); La Ligne Colby Pants ($295); Loro Piana hat; Gimaguas bag

Style note: The only thing better than wearing a big scarf is matching your wool bucket hat to it.

Kendall Jenner wearing a blue scarf, bucket hat, black jacket, dark denim jeans, and black The Row ballet flats

(Image credit: CPR/D.Sanchez/Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Stella Slippers($920), jacket, hat, jeans, and bag

Style note: If you want to make a statement, do as Jenner did and wear your basics with a scarf in a bold color, such as cobalt blue.

Zoe Kravitz wearing a long red scarf

(Image credit: ShotbyNYP/Backgrid)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row coat, scarf, Medium Park Tote Bag ($1450), and Stella Slippers($920)

Style note: Honestly, if you're going to buy just one big scarf this season, do as Zoë Kravitz did and make it a red one. It'll make every outfit better.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a black Aritzia coat and Guest in Residence checked scarf

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sabrina Carpenter: Aritzia Babaton The Slouch Coat in (Re)Camel Wool ($375); Guest in Residence scarf

Style note: When Sabrina Carpenter practically broke the internet in these rom-com-worthy Central Park photos earlier this fall, everyone ran to buy this checked Guest in Residence scarf—rightfully so.

Elsa Hosk wearing a checked Polo Ralph Lauren scarf

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Polo Ralph Lauren Quilted Down Jacket ($498), Patchwork Scarf ($110), Cotton Corduroy Wide Leg Pants ($298), Polo Play Suede Tote ($598), Logo Cotton Twill Ball Cap ($60)

Style note: You can always trust Elsa Hosk to be wearing the latest and greatest accessories, and this plaid Polo Ralph Lauren scarf proved it once again.

