This Is the Sofia Coppola Way to Style Jeans for Summer

Superstar director and Chanel fashion darling Sofia Coppola was spotted strolling in the seaside town of Biarritz in our ideal European tourist ensemble. Pairing an oversized collarless white button down with loose jeans and coordinated designer accessories, the Virgin Suicides auteur was in town to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her now-iconic film amidst the storied Biarritz Film Festival.

While jeans are, understandably, a go-to for travelers, when styled with a basic t-shirt and sneakers, they can scream "tourist." So, take a style note from Coppola and add a bit of French flair with a skinny belt, woven bag, and cap-toe ballet flats. Subtle changes can make all the difference. Keep scrolling to shop similar pieces and re-create the breezy beach-adjacent outfit for your upcoming trip. Don't forget a chic pair of shades!

Sofia Coppola wears jeans in France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sofia Coppola: Chanel shoes, bag, and belt

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create the Look

Denim Short-Sleeve Shirt in Pure White
Madewell
Denim Short-Sleeve Shirt in Pure White

Easy breezy.

Levi's Low Loose Jeans
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans

I swear by Levi's jeans.

Madelyn Chain Leather Belt
B-Low the Belt
Madelyn Chain Leather Belt

Chain belts are a fun way to add some drama to an otherwise simple outfit.

Ballet Flats
CHANEL
Ballet Flats

We love cap-toe Mary Janes.

Madewell The Mini Basket Bag
Madewell
The Mini Basket Bag

Bucket bags are ideal for summer.

Uo Essential Oversized Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters
Essential Oversized Sunglasses

Oversized sunnies are elite.

Everlane Oversize Shirt in White
Everlane
The Oversized Shirt in Ultrasoft Cotton

Everlane button downs are always a good idea.

Featherweight Logan Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Rag & Bone
Featherweight Logan Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Wide-leg denim is a smart choice for sightseeing.

Gissel Mini Belt
B-Low the Belt
Gissel Mini Belt

Chanel vibes without the prices.

The Square Mary Jane
Rothy's
The Square Mary Jane

Several editors swear by Rothy's for traveling because they're comfortable and washable.

Paros Open-Weave Bag in Straw
J.Crew
Paros Open-Weave Bag in Straw

When you need to carry just the essentials, keep it simple with a small bag.

Quince Barcelona Sunglasses
Quince
Barcelona Polarized Acetate Sunglasses

Polarized shades at a price that's easy on the eyes.

AllSaints Ana Collared Shirt
AllSaints
Ana Collared Shirt

Note the elegant sleeves.

Madewell Jeans The Dean
Madewell
The Dean Easy Straight Jean

Are these Madewell jeans already in your closet? Because they should be.

Leather Chain Belt
8 Other Reasons
Leather Chain Belt

All about the gold hardware.

Cap Toe Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Cap Toe Ballet Flats

Tory Burch flats are a wardrobe staple.

Ann Taylor Weekend Collection Striped Raffia Crossbody Bag
Ann Taylor
Weekend Collection Striped Raffia Crossbody Bag

This sale price is a steal.

Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Mega Wayfarer Sunglasses

Ray-Bans forever.

Opening image: Getty Images

Explore More:
Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

Latest
