This Is the Sofia Coppola Way to Style Jeans for Summer

Superstar director and Chanel fashion darling Sofia Coppola was spotted strolling in the seaside town of Biarritz in our ideal European tourist ensemble. Pairing an oversized collarless white button down with loose jeans and coordinated designer accessories, the Virgin Suicides auteur was in town to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her now-iconic film amidst the storied Biarritz Film Festival.
While jeans are, understandably, a go-to for travelers, when styled with a basic t-shirt and sneakers, they can scream "tourist." So, take a style note from Coppola and add a bit of French flair with a skinny belt, woven bag, and cap-toe ballet flats. Subtle changes can make all the difference. Keep scrolling to shop similar pieces and re-create the breezy beach-adjacent outfit for your upcoming trip. Don't forget a chic pair of shades!
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.