COS Is Having an Incredible Sale Right Now—Here Are 30 Pieces Worth Seeing

If you’re spending the final days of 2025 shopping online from the comfort of your own home, you’ve probably noticed the abundance of end-of-year sales, which includes COS. With discounts of up to 60% off, there are markdowns across coats, sweaters, pants, shirts, dresses, skirts, accessories, bags, and shoes.
Known for its minimalist designs, COS is an editor favorite for wardrobe staples meant to be worn on repeat. For example, several people on the Who What Wear team own the Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater and swear by it. Just the other day, a few of us were even chatting about how much we love the brand’s winter coat options this year.
In fact, outerwear is one of the best categories in the sale, with standout styles like the Double-Faced Wool Long Coat, Double-Faced Wool Pea Coat, Single-Breasted Long Car Coat, and Trapeze Wool-Blend Long Coat, along with cold-weather accessories such as the Chunky Wool-Mohair Scarf. Other highlights include the Cotton Pencil Skirt, Knitted Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt, Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes, and Square-Neck Strappy Jersey Dress.
Ahead, a roundup of the sale pieces worth seeing before they sell out.