My Milky-Pink Nail Polish Is So Perfect, People Assume It's a Custom Combo—Here's the Reveal

As a beauty editor who constantly tests and reviews products, I'm lucky enough to scope out upcoming launches before they're announced to the public. It's a major perk, but it does pose a very slight problem when someone asks me what product I'm wearing—be it a new mascara, highlighter, lip oil, or fragrance—and I have to play it cool until it's *officially* time to sing its praises.
I found myself in such a situation back in September, post-NYFW mania. I had scored a sample of the nail polish used backstage at Sandy Liang and decided to bust it out for my bachelorette party a week later—a cool-girl polish for the ultimate girl's trip. Immediately, my friends begged to know the name of said polish so they could snag it for themselves; one even asked if I had gotten a professional gel manicure with a custom color combination, since the finish is so glossy and long-lasting. It's milky yet richly-pigmented, playful while remaining sophisticated—and now, I can officially declare it's Celisse Babydoll.
Launched earlier in October, Celisse's nail polishes are known as Quickcoats: sheer, buildable pigments that simultaneously smooth ridges and soften divots while drying in just 90 seconds. Not to mention, the formula contains a mastic gum to increase thickness and reduce breakage long-term, so it's A+ for those hoping to focus on healthy nail growth (and perhaps wean off of gels and acrylics).
The finish is capital-G glossy—like, just-rubbed-cuticle-oil-on-my-nails type of glossy, and trust, the effect remains for multiple days. Just one coat adds a milky wash of color to the nails, while two or more really intensifies the pinky pigment; still, no matter how many layers you paint, it dries in record time. It's no wonder the elevated pink has had a smattering of high-profile debuts, from fashion week runways to huge makeup campaigns to even the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. It's quickly becoming NYC's most stylish lacquer, and honestly, I wouldn't expect anything less from Holly Falcone, the founding creative director and brand manicurist alongside founder and CEO Jessica Blumenthal.
I now consider Babydoll a prized beauty possession, but for those who prefer something even more neutral, Celisse also offers Vanity (a sheer, very pale pink) and Camisole (a delicate, warm nude). Both shades boast that same glossy finish with just a touch more refinement, while Babydoll certainly leans into all things hyper-feminine and sweet (perfect for Sandy Liang, I'd say).
Can't decide on a color? You can also opt for The Full Set, which includes all three shades, plus a high-gloss top coat (you know, for even more glow), a fast-absorbing cuticle serum, a gentle, double-sided nail file, and a shine-enhancing buffer. Talk about a stunning holiday gift, one that Blumenthal tells me has become an instant best-seller (especially because its gorgeous keepsake box is only available while supplies last!).
That file is one of the best I've ever owned, BTW, as it has a precise, pointed tip to refine corners and help you achieve the perfect shape. So even if you're set on shopping for just one polish shade, I suggest snagging the $12 tool too while you're at it. Scroll ahead for the links I'm finally able to fire off to my group chat. Remember that milky-pink polish I wore back in September? Here she is!
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.