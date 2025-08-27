So, You’re Wondering If Loafers Are in Style Right Now? I Have a Definitive Answer
I’m an expert in the happenings of the trend cycle, which is why I always get asked if loafers are in style for 2025. Ahead, I break down the classic shoe trend and debate once and for all whether it’s "in" or "out".
It’s a crucial part of my career to be on the pulse of style, meaning that I can cite the biggest seasonal shifts, designers to watch or new faces of fashion as swiftly and effortlessly as Carrie Bradshaw might run across the street in a pair of Manolo Blahniks.
So, when I was faced with the following question while out for dinner with a friend, I was stopped in my tracks. “Are loafers in style in 2025?” she asked without knowing the Pandora’s Box she had just opened. Naturally, I was immediately taken aback.
Loafers are a type of shoe that, to me and many others, certainly fall into the timeless category. Unlike other cuts, they don’t easily fall victim to the mercy of the trend cycle.
Sure, different shapes rise and fall in popularity, like the chunky loafers that were prevalent in the early 2020s and have since waned in mainstream appeal. Still, for the most part, loafers have always remained a firm favourite shape, haven’t they?
Are Loafers in Style in 2025?
After taking it upon myself to answer this question once and for all, I immediately raked through data sets, celebrity off-duty looks, best-selling and new-in products and recent runways to answer if loafers were really in style in 2025.
Thankfully, all this research proved my instinct. Since January, searches for this specific footwear style have steadily increased. Specifically, interest in suede loafers has risen by 450%, proving that not only have loafers stayed in fashion as I maintained, but they are also one of the leading footwear trends of the year.
To give my friend credit, however, I do also understand where she’s coming from. After the loafers mania that accompanied the first half of the decade—a sort of craze spurred on by the likes of Hailey Bieber and her countless chic loafers outfits—it does almost feel that we’ve collectively gone quiet in favour of other flats like jelly sandals, ballet slippers and flip-flops. Of course, the weather is in part to blame, as interest in loafers will always drop during hotter months when we want to showcase our sleek summer pedicures in open-toed shoes.
So, with autumn on the horizon, I can assuredly say not only are loafers in style in 2025, but they have no signs of slowing down either. With only a few months remaining till we roll over into 2026, there are a few loafer trends that I feel are my duty to put on your radar. (I am a fashion writer, after all.)
With designers favouring a more minimalistic attitude, stockier styles are being swapped out for polished penny loafers. There’s also been a rise in slip-on styles, like the gorgeous Chanelslingback loafers pictured below and the backless loafers inspired by one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Gucci Princeton loafers.
If this isn’t enough to convince you that investing in a pair of elegant loafers is a wise financial decision, don’t just rely on my insights. Below, I’ve curated the best loafers of 2025 to prove to you exactly why they’ll hold a well-earned spot in your wardrobe. From styling tips to more details on the specific versions that are especially sought after, keep scrolling below.
Yes, loafers are currently a trendy shoe style. Interestingly, loafers are actually a Scandi design after originating in Norway all the way back in the early 20th Century. Fast forward a hundred years, loafers are now seen over every major capital city. Originally, loafers were associated with preppy fashion thanks to their ubiquity in elite circles and Ivy League settings.
However, in the 1990s, this sort of collegiate style was adopted to be more synonymous with sleek, pared-back attire that could serve in both corporate and casual environments.
Perennial minimalist Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy was constantly spotted in loafers, and with the resurgence of interest in her personal style, thanks to the filming of Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story.
Indeed, on-set images of Sarah Pidgeon, the actress portraying the late Calvin Klein publicist, in costume are also helping fuel the attraction of loafers in 2025. Specifically, the heeled variant has been quickly adopted by a younger consumer, with Coach’s raised style a consistent best seller.
What Loafers are Trending in 2025?
In terms of specific loafers that are trending in 2025, suede is the biggest trend of note. Brown suede loafers were one of the biggest trends to emerge at the tail end of 2024 and haven’t lessened in virality since. At a designer price point, Saint Laurent’s ruched moccasin-esque style proved the most popular, while at the expensive-looking high-street level, M&S struggled to keep its brown suede loafers in stock.
Horsebit loafers are also on the rise. While it’s already been two years since Paul Mescal sensually starred in the 70th anniversary campaign for Gucci’s loafers, the gilded fixture has slowly been gaining traction. Boat shoe style loafers are also one of the more significant iterations, as are the enduring penny loafers.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, fashion is our speciality. Our editors have years of industry experience, from reporting on seasonal fashion trends seen at international fashion weeks to working with some of the most recognisable names in fashion. Every item we recommend is carefully selected based on current trends, quality and real-world wearability.
We regularly try on pieces ourselves—everything from best-selling jeans to designer shoes—and speak to external experts and fashion insiders, staying closely connected to what our readers are searching for. Our advice is grounded in expertise, and each and every buy we feature has to meet our exceptional taste standards—so you can feel confident in every recommendation.
Ava Gilchrist is the SEO Writer at Who What Wear UK. Born in Sydney but now based in London, Ava has worked at some of the most prestigious women’s luxury and lifestyle publications including ELLE, Marie Claire and most recently GRAZIA where she held the title of Senior Fashion Features Writer. Ava has five years of industry experience, beginning her writing career after graduating with a Bachelor of Communication from the University of Technology, Sydney. Her words fuse style with substance, bringing readers insightful commentary on the latest fashion trends, runway shows, celebrity red carpet offerings, must-have shopping pieces, beauty hacks and pop cultural moments. As an editor, Ava has interviewed everyone from Kendall Jenner, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Emma Corrin and Stella McCartney.