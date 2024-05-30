'90s Nostalgia and The Row Are Bringing Back This "Ugly" Shoe for Summer

At this point, you'd think there were very few trends that could shock us anymore, but apparently the fashion world still has several surprises up its sleeve because the latest topic of conversation among our fashion team is centering around a certain warm-weather shoe that's, well, unexpected, to say the least. None other than jelly sandals are the bubbling shoe trend causing a stir in group chats everywhere. While jelly shoes are nothing new—If you grew up in the '90s, you'll remember those plastic jelly shoes with the ankle straps that we all seemingly wore back then—this summer is bringing them back in a new silhouette that feels altogether more modern and, dare I say, downright cool.

It was The Row's spring/summer 2024 runway where we first spotted the new-age jelly shoes. Models donned the brand's usual codes of minimalist attire, save for several looks that featured glove flats with fishnet-esque mesh. It wasn't immediately clear what the flats were made from based on the brand's runway imagery alone. Were they woven? Mesh? Upon further inspection, the Mara flats appear to be made from transparent, jelly-like PVC.

The Row may have ignited the return of the water-resistant shoes, but the rest of the fashion world is also in agreement. Jelly sandals in all their forms are infiltrating our social feeds and favorite retailers across the internet, so regardless of your personal feelings towards them, there's no denying they're at the forefront for summer 2024. Here, we've charted their course from the runways to the market.

On the runway

(Image credit: The Row)

The Row's Mara flats are no doubt the blueprint for the return of jelly sandals this summer. Though they've only just recently become available to shop, they debuted in the spring 2024 collection where they were styled alongside billowy maxi dresses and long, flowy layers.

(Image credit: The Row)

The jelly sandals appeared in a number of looks in this runway collection, including in clear, black, and aquamarine iterations. All three colors are now available to shop, including a bright scarlet addition to the Mara lineup.

(Image credit: The Row)

While the colorful versions tap into our collective nostalgia for the '90s, the black pair are sleeker and more elevated and from afar look similar to some of the fishnet flats we've already been seeing all year.

On Instagram

A closer look at the viral Mara flats in the vibrant cobalt blue shade.

Fashion people are taking cues from The Row's styling with this trend and marrying the kitschy shoes with sleek, minimalist staples like maxi dresses.

Summers spent in the city call for shoes that are hot weather-approved but not necessarily sneakers. Jelly sandals all of a sudden feel like the perfect answer.

Classic jelly shoes are equally rearing their heads again this summer, so expect to see the '90s-inspired styles just as much.

The jelly-like material takes the whole mesh-flat trend to entirely new levels.

Wear them as you would other flat sandals, i.e. with jeans and a cool top.

In the market

The Row Mara Cutout PVC Flats $890 SHOP NOW

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro $125 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Jellz Slip-On $50 SHOP NOW

The Row Beach Flip Flop in Rubber $650 SHOP NOW

Clare V. Sun Jelly Sandals $35 SHOP NOW

Mango Glitter Fisherman Sandal $80 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Jellz Ballet Flat $50 SHOP NOW

Melissa Campana Papel Flat $89 SHOP NOW

Ancient Greek Sandals Homeria Jelly Sandals $245 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Roxanne Jelly Sandal $128 SHOP NOW

Larroude Milan S Jelly Sandals $140 SHOP NOW

Loeffler Randall Rhys Jelly Sandals With Studs $175 SHOP NOW

Melissa Possession Sandals $69 SHOP NOW

Aquazzura Almost Bare Crystal Jelly Sandal Flats $450 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Buckle Bubble Jelly Slides $228 SHOP NOW

Melissa The Real Jelly Flip Flop $49 SHOP NOW

Old Navy Jelly Fisherman Sandals $20 SHOP NOW

Dear Time Flat Heels $14 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Bay Jelly Flat Sandal $60 $42 SHOP NOW

Crocs Splash Flip Flops $40 $23 SHOP NOW

Chix Classic Flat Jelly Sandals $22 SHOP NOW

Kate Spade New York Jaylee Flip Flop $98 SHOP NOW