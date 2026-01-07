It's Time for a 2026 Sneaker Update—12 Cool Pairs From Nordstrom That Will Impress Your Fashion Friend

It’s officially 2026, which means a New Year's shoe update is a must. I’m all about a cool pair of sneakers as of late, and I’m looking to choose a fresh, updated design that I can wear over and over again. Nordstrom consistently offers an impressive selection of on-trend, versatile sneakers. I dug through and highlighted a handful of stunning ones that are worth taking a closer look at.
In the mix, you can expect popular sneaker brands like Adidas, Nike, Alohas, and New Balance—among others. On top of that, beautiful details like animal print, metallic leather, and suede can be found on some of these cool sneakers. Keep scrolling to uncover so many amazing sneaker shopping options ahead.
Shop the Best Sneakers at Nordstrom in January 2026
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Sneaker
Fashion people will be reaching for this trending, low-profile Adidas sneaker more in 2026.
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Sneaker
These leopard-print Alohas have such a cool vibe with the unexpected olive hue.
Another chic pair of Adidas for your shopping pleasure. I think the Paris silhouette will blow up this year.
Nike
Cortez Leather Sneaker
You can't go wrong with this classic Nike favorite. It's also currently discounted, so snatch it up quickly.
Reformation
Terra Sneaker
Brown suede shoes had a huge moment last winter, but they are here to stay.
Chloé
Leather Kick Sneaker
Salomon
Gender Inclusive Xt-6 Gore–tex Waterproof Sneaker
These are functionally quite impressive, and they have such a cool look.
The Asics resurgence in the zeitgeist deserves to be studied.
Other animal prints like cow print are easy on the eyes.
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker
Comfort and style always make a killer pair.
Beautiful color-blocking.
adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro Sneaker
A little red never hurt anybody.
Shop More Editor-Approved Sneaker Picks for 2026
PUMA
Arizona Retro Sneaker
adidas
Gender Inclusive Samba Og Sneaker
You can't go wrong with a Samba.