It's Time for a 2026 Sneaker Update—12 Cool Pairs From Nordstrom That Will Impress Your Fashion Friend

Chichi Offor's avatar
By
published
in News
woman wears a maxi brown dress, a blazer, sneakers, and a cross-body handbag
(Image credit: The Style Stalker for Who What Wear)
Jump to category:

It’s officially 2026, which means a New Year's shoe update is a must. I’m all about a cool pair of sneakers as of late, and I’m looking to choose a fresh, updated design that I can wear over and over again. Nordstrom consistently offers an impressive selection of on-trend, versatile sneakers. I dug through and highlighted a handful of stunning ones that are worth taking a closer look at.

In the mix, you can expect popular sneaker brands like Adidas, Nike, Alohas, and New Balance—among others. On top of that, beautiful details like animal print, metallic leather, and suede can be found on some of these cool sneakers. Keep scrolling to uncover so many amazing sneaker shopping options ahead.

Shop the Best Sneakers at Nordstrom in January 2026

Shop More Editor-Approved Sneaker Picks for 2026

Explore More:
Chichi Offor
Chichi Offor
Associate Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.