Instead of Black, Stylish People Know Loafers in This Colour Look Even Chicer With Jeans
As the days start to stretch a little longer and the promise of warmer weather begins to feel like it might be delivered, I’ve started to envision the kind of wardrobe I want to cultivate for the season ahead. Welcoming in a brighter palette, while keeping a firm hold on some of the winter staples that I grew to love—I'm looking for some special items that capture the in-between-season energy that I find myself gravitating toward at the moment.
Among the pieces catching my eye, none have charmed me quite like the brown suede loafers I’ve suddenly spotted everywhere, especially Saint Laurent's brown suede loafers which seem to have been the catalyst for this recent influx.
In a rich, chocolaty hue, these loafers bring depth and warmth to everyday looks that feel fresher than their classic black counterparts. The soft, supple suede adds an effortless, lived-in vibe—steering clear of the sometimes-stuffy feel of patent or stiff leather styles. They strike the perfect balance between polished and relaxed, making them an ideal choice for daily styling.
A neutral shade that's so easy to slip into a wider wardrobe, I find that brown hues style well with a broader range of colours than you might have initially imagined. Wearing so well with light shades of blue, the brown suede loafer trend lends itself particularly well to styling with jeans. Beyond that classic combination, the trend also looks chic when worn with moodier grey or black denim as we wait out the coldest months, or with cotton trousers as we move into the new season.
While visually these shoes work so well with a winter outfit, the delicate nature of the supple suede makes them a better bet for styling throughout the brighter days of spring and clear from the omnipresent threat of rain.
From deep mahogany shades to light latte styles, designer and high street labels are rife with the growing trend. Charmed by the styles on offer at Arket and & Other Stories, I've also seen this trend crop up at some of my favourite high-end shoe labels including Aeyde and Gianvito Rossi.
Ready to step into the trend? Read on to discover our edit of the best brown suede loafers below.
SHOP BROWN SUEDE LOAFERS:
The block heel adds some extra height without sacrificing comfort.
