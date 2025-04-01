These Designer-Looking M&S Loafers Went Viral For a Reason—Now They're Back in Stock

Every so often a high street buy comes along that's so good it gets the whole fashion industry talking (and shopping). Sometimes it's down to a really expensive-looking design, or it may be a surprisingly premium-quality piece that's getting rave reviews on the grapevine. The thing is, even the most luxury-loving fashion people adore finding an affordable buy that has the clout of a designer piece. Enter: Marks and Spencer's suede loafers.

Luxe in appearance and in quality (yes, they're real leather, and extremely soft and comfortable), it should come as no surprise that these chic £55 shoes are M&S's number one bestseller and have been completely sold out since they first arrived on the scene a few months ago. They come in a rich chocolate brown as well as a classic tan suede, with a timeless penny loafer design (no annoying gimmicks or cheap metallic details here) and a premium-looking gathered detail on the toes that, in my opinion, is what sets them apart from other plain loafers on the market. Not a fan of suede? They also come in a classic black leather as well.

M&S Collection Suede Loafers £55

When these loafers landed on M&S's website back in November, I saw so many stylish people posting about how good they were. In fact, I was so heavily influenced I managed to snag them on first release, knowing (as an expert in the field of shopping) that they would inevitably fly out of stock. Since then I've put them through their paces, and worn them on repeat—and I can totally vouch for them. They look great with jeans, and even cuter with socks and skirts, dresses and shorts as we transition into spring weather.

The good news? They're back in stock now. Well, the most in-demand chocolate brown colour are. The tan pair only have just a couple of sizes left after a restock last week. Clearly M&S know they're onto a good thing, so if you miss out again simply sign up for 'back in stock' notifications and keep checking those inboxes. The moral of the story? Don't hang around if you've been waiting impatiently for them to return!

(Image credit: Maxine Eggenberger)

Who What Wear's Deputy Editor, Maxine Eggenberger, styles hers with fresh white trousers and neutral tones for spring.

Keep scrolling to see how us Who What Wear editors and other stylish influencers have been wearing their pairs, and then shop the loafers and more of M&S's expensive-looking spring shoes below—I'm seriously impressed by their entire edit this season.

I wore mine for an entire day of pounding the pavements around Oxford Street the other day.

Sarah proves they can work through to autumnal days with socks too.

Kim inspired me to wear mine with baggier jeans.

The tan suede look so chic with white denim and spring layers.

SHOP THE M&S SUEDE LOAFERS:

M&S Collection Suede Loafers £55 Fit wise they come up true to size.

M&S Collection Suede Loafers £55 I'm thinking about investing in this pair too, if they come back in stock.

