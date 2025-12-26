Light-Wash Jeans Are Back—4 Shoe Color Trends Fashion People Are Wearing With Them

There’s a reason jeans are a perennial wardrobe staple—they pair with virtually anything. Still, certain pieces shine more with specific washes. Like, for instance, light-wash denim, which is enjoying a moment in the sun this season. If you've ever wondered what shoes to wear with the bottoms, you're not alone. Black can often come off as a bit harsh, if you ask us, but there are many other shades that look surprisingly chic with the jeans.
Allow the celebrity set to steer you in the right direction. Earlier this month, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri made the case for wearing light-wash jeans with black-and-white pumps (her silhouette featured a unique design). Or if you're one to take notes from Sabrina Carpenter's style playbook, the pop star recently stepped out in the bottoms paired with chocolate brown leather flats. For more shoe colors to team with your light-wash denim, keep scrolling ahead.
Brown
Carpenter isn't the only proponent of brown shoes and light-wash jeans—influencers love the combo, too. The two colors balance each other quite nicely. Opt for rich chocolate brown or warm cognac—we'll leave that decision to you.
Pink
Don't be afraid to pair your light-wash jeans with a punchy shade—might we suggest pink? The mash-up makes a statement without being too in-your-face. Keeping the rest of the look minimal will put the spotlight on your fun denim-and-footwear moment.
White
White shoes can feel a bit risky, particularly for those who are constantly on the go (think dirt, slushy sidewalks, and the like). Still, we’d argue they’re well worth it, and even more so when paired with light-wash jeans. Case in point: the outfit below.
Tan
There’s something undeniably chic about pairing tan shoes with light-wash jeans—especially when suede enters the mix. We'd suggest tapping into this color combo during the chillier months.