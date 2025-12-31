It's Here: The 2026 Way to Wear Ankle Boots

All right, I’ll admit it. In recent years, I haven’t been a big fan of ankle boots. Maybe it’s because I live in L.A., and most of the time, they feel too severe. My husband even bought me a very nice pair not too long ago, and I exchanged them for sandals. “What am I going to do with ankle boots?!” I thought. Aside from a geographical aversion, my second admission is that I partly returned the boots because I really wasn’t sure how I could wear them in a way that felt new and interesting (i.e., not with my typical jeans and sweater uniform). Sometimes, all you need is a little inspiration to change your tune.

For one, there’s no shortage of relevant ankle boot styles in 2026. The top can be wide, fitted or stocking-like. The toe: pointy, square, round, or somewhere in between. It doesn’t matter if your boot is flat, heeled, utilitarian, or dressy, either. The looks that I found myself drawn to are all incredibly varied. A maxi dress with a pair of sleek, pointy toes peeking out from underneath. A Fair Isle sweater and felted wool hat with a sturdy heeled ankle boot. In 2026, it’s about finding the style that works for you, not the other way around.

Ahead, check out the five ankle boot outfits that are seriously making me reconsider my return.

Sleek and Easy

Woman wears a trench coat, white ringer t-shirt, straight jeans and patent leather ankle boots.

When worn with your best basics, patent-leather ankle boots take center stage. The muted mocha color of the trench coat is a nice departure from your typical black and beige, too.

Après-Ski

Woman wears a fair isle cardigan, white turtleneck, high waisted jeans, wool bucket hat and black ankle boots.

If the name of your game’s elongation, high-rise straight-leg jeans and heeled ankle boots are a winning combination. But it’s really about the layering and accessories, here. Tucking your printed cardigan into your jeans, a hint of a white turtleneck peeking out, and topping it all off with a hat and dark sunglasses keeps the eye guessing in a good way.

Subdued Sophistication

Woman wears a long sleeve maxi dress, pointy heeled ankle boots and a brown Western-style belt

Styling ankle boots with shorter dresses is a slippery slope because it’s hard to get right proportionally. Normally, the scale is tipped way too far one way. That’s not an issue when you wear ankle boots with a maxi dress. Accessorized with a mild Western-style belt, this would be my go-to outfit formula for any and all cold-weather cocktail hours.

Old-World Fun

Woman wears a brown gingham puffer jacket, brown suede ankle boots, straight leg jeans and a red head scarf, mittens and bag.

Your go-anywhere ankle boots are revitalized when worn with pops of color. I love the coordination of the red babushka head scarf, mohair gloves, and knit purse. Not to mention the checked puffer jacket. In 2026, colors, textures and patterns reign supreme.

