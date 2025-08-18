Fashion People Are Wearing These Fall Color Trends Instead of Black and White

Fall is always a fresh start in fashion. It's practically the unofficial New Year for editors, designers, and style insiders alike. As the temperatures drop, the layering begins, and so does the excitement of a brand-new season.
Fall is a time for reinvention, not just in silhouettes and styling, but mostly in color. This season, the runways are shaking up our go-to hues in a big way. Instead of relying on the usual black-and-white uniform or the typical autumn palette, the style set is embracing richer shades that feel both layered and bold. Think deep, earthy tones that add instant sophistication, unexpected hues that are brushing butter-yellow tones to the curb, and vibrant pops that bring just the right amount of drama.
No matter the shade, one thing is clear this fall: Color is having a moment. Ahead, see (and shop!) the six shades we’re seeing everywhere. Plus, gather some intel on how fashion insiders will be wearing them this fall thanks to impeccable styling on the fall 2025 runways.
As seen at Burberry, Giambattista Valli, Saint Laurent, and Dries Van Noten.
A deeper, duskier evolution of traditional plum, this season’s aubergine leans into quiet opulence. Richer than your average plum and more grown-up than classic purple, it brings a sultry sophistication to everything from leather to knits. This elegant eggplant hue is in the driver's seat for a vast majority of looks on the fall runways, being paired with traditional neutral colors like black, gray, or brown.
Not as brooding as merlot and far brighter than your classic fall oxblood hue, cherry red arrives with a certain clarity this season. It's sharp, almost lacquered in appearance and feels refreshingly punchy. Often seen in monochrome looks or high-impact tops like sweaters or blazers, this color trend is less about emulating a stylish girl à la Française and instead about making cherry red feel confident and current.
Cool, clean, and almost boring, corporate gray is proving to be this season’s standout. Its rise feels in step with the return of soft tailoring and uniform dressing. Corporate gray is a color that speaks to quiet luxury without relying on the uninspired beige minimalism influencers have flocked to over the last few years on social media. Paired with charcoal, ivory, or espresso, it brings polish without feeling too pretentious.
As seen at Ashlyn, Sandy Liang, Gucci, and Saint Laurent.
Building on the bold citrus tones of recent seasons thanks to the rise of Aperol orange, burnt orange brings a matured edge to the conversation. Less Aperol, more oxidized rust, it shows up in luxe wools, heavyweight silks, and structured outerwear. The key is in the tone—it’s saturated, but softer, offering a nuanced alternative to both red and brown.
As seen at Fendi, Prada, Sportmax, and Tory Burch.
A little cheeky, a lot luxurious—this deep, caffeinated brown is fall’s answer to basic black. Named with a wink to a certain pop anthem, “me espresso” shows up in buttery leather, luxurious fur coats, and slinky dresses. It’s bold and rich and pairs beautifully with everything from jewel tones to soft creams.
As seen at Alaïa, Burberry, Gabriella Hearst, and Gucci.
This isn’t the soft butter yellow of spring. Fall’s take is deeper, spicier, and full of vintage charm. Think '70s-inspired suiting, chunky knits, and cozy outerwear in this golden hue that warms up any look—especially when layered with browns, olives, or deep burgundy.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.