I say this with certainty: Leopard print loafers are primed to be the autumn's most impactful shoe trend. How do I know? Fashion people are already wearing them.

Influencers wear leopard print loafers with jeans and dresses.
If you’re looking to dip your toe into a fresh autumn trend, I know exactly where you should begin. Loafers and autumn are a love story we all know by heart, but this season, I've noticed some fashion's most devoted are slipping into pairs with the most distinct 2025 twist. Naturally, I’m talking about leopard-print loafers.

Combining autumn’s favourite shoe with the year’s most in-demand print, it’s hardly surprising that leopard-print loafers are set to become one of the season’s most significant footwear trends. They might seem bold—or even tricky to style—but I’m here to tell you they’re far more versatile than they appear.

Influencer @lenafarl wears leopard print loafers with jeans, a tee and a dark brown blazer.

Rendered in a palette of warm earthy tones, including bronze, brown and black, the print styles naturally with many of the neutral hues that dominate a capsule wardrobe. Worn with a simple knit and jeans, they inject a playful edge into an otherwise pared-back look. Partnered with something more striking, they hit a high-fashion note that makes an outfit sing.

Woman walks down the street wearing a red sequinned dress with a leopard print bag, leopard print loafers and white socks.

Building on the leopard-print wave that’s been gaining momentum over the last few years, this autumn-ready iteration offers an easy, wearable way to work pattern into your everyday rotation. High impact, low effort—exactly what I want in a shoe.

Fashion Week attendee wears leopard print loafers with low-rise baggy jeans and a vest top layered over a white tee.

Read on for my curated edit of the best leopard-print loafers to shop now.

Shop Leopard Print Loafers:

