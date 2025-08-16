If you’re looking to dip your toe into a fresh autumn trend, I know exactly where you should begin. Loafers and autumn are a love story we all know by heart, but this season, I've noticed some fashion's most devoted are slipping into pairs with the most distinct 2025 twist. Naturally, I’m talking about leopard-print loafers.
Combining autumn’s favourite shoe with the year’s most in-demand print, it’s hardly surprising that leopard-print loafers are set to become one of the season’s most significant footwear trends. They might seem bold—or even tricky to style—but I’m here to tell you they’re far more versatile than they appear.
Rendered in a palette of warm earthy tones, including bronze, brown and black, the print styles naturally with many of the neutral hues that dominate a capsule wardrobe. Worn with a simple knit and jeans, they inject a playful edge into an otherwise pared-back look. Partnered with something more striking, they hit a high-fashion note that makes an outfit sing.
Building on the leopard-print wave that’s been gaining momentum over the last few years, this autumn-ready iteration offers an easy, wearable way to work pattern into your everyday rotation. High impact, low effort—exactly what I want in a shoe.
Read on for my curated edit of the best leopard-print loafers to shop now.
Shop Leopard Print Loafers:
H&M
Leather Loafers
Honestly, I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Massimo Dutti
Animal Print Loafers
The leopard print loafer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Anthropologie
Intentionally Blank Sail Loafers
Style with denim or pair this with swishy dress.
& Other Stories
Leather Loafers in Textured Leopard
Shop these while they're on sale.
Saint Laurent
Leather Leopard Loafers
The leopard print design injects a playful energy without loosing the loafer's timeless appeal.
H&M
Leather Loafers
Style this up with crisp white socks or wear this on its own.
Mint Velvet
Gaia Leopard Print Textured Loafers
Add a pop of print to your transeasonal rotation.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Lindsay Calf Hair Leopard
This also comes in 13 other shades.
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer
Chunky loafers will always have a place in my autumn wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.