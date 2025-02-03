The Surprising Spring Shoe Trend People in London, Paris and New York Are Already Wearing

It might still feel a while off, but if you pay close attention, you’ll notice that the first signs of spring are beginning to emerge.

Brighter skies are punctuating cloudy weeks, the frosty bite is abating and the promise of longer days is just around the corner. In preparation for my favourite season, I’ve started curating the outfits I’ll be relying on in the months ahead. As I’ve been gathering inspiration from my favourite influencers, I’ve realised I’m one shoe style short of my dream spring wardrobe. Amongst all the chic ensembles I’ve come across lately, there’s one standout footwear trend that keeps catching my eye: slingback loafers. Once an overlooked hybrid, these shoes are fast becoming a go-to choice amongst the fashion set.

They might not be the most obvious contender for a spring shoe, but I’ve come to appreciate just how versatile and stylish slingback loafers can be. Combining the polished appeal of a loafer with the breezy ease of a slingback, they strike the perfect balance between smart and playful. Their structured front ensures they pair effortlessly with tailored pieces, whilst the open-back detail lends a sense of lightness that makes them ideal for warm-weather dressing.

This emerging shoe trend is surprisingly easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe. Worn with a flowing skirt or dress, slingback loafers exude elegance, grounding feminine silhouettes with their refined polish. If trousers are more your style, simply swap out your usual loafers for a slingback version and pair with jeans or tailored trousers for a sleek and polished look.

Slowly becoming a key shoe style for spring, I think we'll be seeing a lot more of this emerging trend very soon.

Read on to discover our edit of the best slingback loafers.

