The Surprising Spring Shoe Trend People in London, Paris and New York Are Already Wearing

It might still feel a while off, but if you pay close attention, you’ll notice that the first signs of spring are beginning to emerge.

Brighter skies are punctuating cloudy weeks, the frosty bite is abating and the promise of longer days is just around the corner. In preparation for my favourite season, I’ve started curating the outfits I’ll be relying on in the months ahead. As I’ve been gathering inspiration from my favourite influencers, I’ve realised I’m one shoe style short of my dream spring wardrobe. Amongst all the chic ensembles I’ve come across lately, there’s one standout footwear trend that keeps catching my eye: slingback loafers. Once an overlooked hybrid, these shoes are fast becoming a go-to choice amongst the fashion set.

They might not be the most obvious contender for a spring shoe, but I’ve come to appreciate just how versatile and stylish slingback loafers can be. Combining the polished appeal of a loafer with the breezy ease of a slingback, they strike the perfect balance between smart and playful. Their structured front ensures they pair effortlessly with tailored pieces, whilst the open-back detail lends a sense of lightness that makes them ideal for warm-weather dressing.

This emerging shoe trend is surprisingly easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe. Worn with a flowing skirt or dress, slingback loafers exude elegance, grounding feminine silhouettes with their refined polish. If trousers are more your style, simply swap out your usual loafers for a slingback version and pair with jeans or tailored trousers for a sleek and polished look.

Slowly becoming a key shoe style for spring, I think we'll be seeing a lot more of this emerging trend very soon.

Read on to discover our edit of the best slingback loafers.

SHOP SLINGBACK LOAFERS:

Heeled Shoes With Link Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Heeled Shoes With Link Detail in Black

These also come in a gleaming cream shade.

Women's Horsebit Platform Loafer Slingback
Gucci
Horsebit Platform Loafer Slingback

For the brave!

Black Forever Comfort® Point Toe Heeled Loafers
Next
Black Forever Comfort Point Toe Heeled Loafers

These come in half sizes and wide fits, so you can find your perfect pair.

Leather Slingback Penny Loafers
Miu Miu
Leather Slingback Penny Loafers

Pair with slouchy jeans for a cool high/low look.

Slingback Mule in Chocolate Suede - Uk 4.0/ Eu 36.5 / Us 6.0
Arthur Sleep
Slingback Mule in Chocolate Suede

The chocolate-brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Diamond Tilda 45 Slingback Pumps
Jimmy Choo
Diamond Tilda 45 Slingback Pumps

The chunky heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.

So Long London Slingback
Free People
So Long London Slingback

These also come in a rich merlot shade.

Nika Slingback
Hobbs
Nika Slingback

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

