The 5 Shoe Trends Everyone With Taste Will Be Wearing With Jeans in 2026

If there’s one thing this year has made clear, it’s that jeans are no longer doing the heavy lifting alone—the shoes are where all the style credibility lives. The women with the best wardrobes aren’t chasing novelty for novelty’s sake; they’re investing in footwear that instantly elevates even the most familiar denim silhouettes. Think pieces that feel intentional, polished, and slightly directional, but still grounded enough to wear on repeat. The result is a lineup of shoe trends that make jeans look styled, not just thrown on.
What’s especially chic about these 2026 shoe trends is how confidently they contrast with denim’s casual nature. Structured leather, rich suede, exaggerated shapes, and heritage-inspired silhouettes are being paired with everything from straight-leg to slouchy, long jeans. The formula isn’t complicated, but it is considered—clean lines, luxe materials, and proportions that feel modern rather than trendy. It’s less about loud statements and more about quiet impact.
Ahead, you'll find the five shoe trends that everyone with taste will be wearing with jeans in 2026. Each one has already proven its staying power among fashion insiders, and each one has a very specific way it wants to be styled. Once you see how these shoes work with denim, you’ll understand why they’re becoming the backbone of chic, everyday outfits next year.
Tall Leather Boots
Tall leather boots are being worn with full-length, straight or subtly flared jeans that either skim the shaft or fall cleanly over the top. The look feels especially polished when paired with dark-wash denim and a sleek belt for a streamlined finish. Black and rich brown leather are the go-to shades, keeping the outfit timeless rather than trendy. This combination works just as well with oversized knits as it does with sharp outerwear.
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Boots
Reformation
Remy Knee Boots
Staud
Wally Boots
Tony Bianco
Tessa Boots
LPA
Elena Boots
Clogs
Clogs are giving jeans a cool, fashion-person edge in 2026, especially when styled with relaxed or barrel-leg denim. The key is leaning into their sculptural shape by keeping the rest of the outfit unfussy and effortless. Think vintage-wash jeans, a simple tee or cardigan, and clogs that ground the look. Worn this way, clogs feel intentional, not costume-y.
Birkenstock
Boston Rivets Clogs
Larroudé
Parke Clogs
Steve Madden
Tomlin Clogs
Tory Burch
Mellow Eva Clogs
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Big Buckle Clogs
Suede Sneakers
Suede sneakers are the anti-basic shoe trend everyone is quietly switching to. They’re being styled with straight-leg or slim, tailored jeans for a look that feels elevated but still casual. Neutral shades like brown, taupe, and gray keep the outfit looking rich rather than sporty. Add a polished jacket or structured bag, and the whole look instantly reads chic.
Alohas
Tb.56 Suede Sneakers
Gola
Elan Glitz Suede Sneakers
Simkhai
Georgie Elasticized Leather Combo Sneakers
Converse
Run Star Trainer Colorful Suede Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Sneakers
Super-Pointy Stiletto Boots
Super pointy stiletto boots are bringing drama back to denim in the best way. They’re being worn with longer jeans that pool slightly at the hem, allowing just the sharp toe to peek out. This subtle reveal makes the outfit feel intentional and fashion-forward. The contrast between casual denim and a razor-sharp boot is exactly what makes the look work.