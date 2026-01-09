It's Official: Everyone With Good Style Will Wear These Anti-Trend Pants in 2026

Truth be told, I can't think of anything more, well, dull than a pair of black trousers. That doesn't mean that we shouldn't wear them, though. They're the most essential of wardrobe staples. But if you want something a bit fresher and more interesting, the trousers Gracie Abrams just wore might pique your interest.
While attending a dinner in celebration of Chanel's new Coco Crush jewelry collection in West Hollywood this week, Abrams, who's the brand's newly appointed fine-jewelry ambassador, showed up in a Chanel S/S 26 look that was as cool as it was elegant. It included a colorless black jacket with the bottom buttons undone and the anti-trend pants that every well-dressed person will realize they need to own this year if they don't already: gray pleated trousers. Sure, they're not groundbreaking, but they complement even more colors than black pants do, and they're just as elevated but a bit cooler and more unexpected. To finish the look, Abrams wore a brown leather belt and pointed cap-toe heels. I have no notes—the off-the-runway look was perfect, thanks in large part to the elite anti-trend pleated gray trousers.
Scroll on to see Abrams's Chanel look, along with more gray pleated trouser outfit inspiration, and shop a handful of excellent pairs to add to your closet.
