New year, new you, as they say. No matter whether you’re into resolutions or not, now might be a great idea to get your accessories in check. Even though we’re looking forward, many of the It accessories slated to dominate 2026 harken back to times gone by, a nod to fashion’s cyclical nature. I’m specifically thinking about fur stoles and satin scarves, accessories that defined old Hollywood glamour and are now making their way back into the fashion zeitgeist. (Bonus points if you wear yours with a pillbox hat or brooch which are also trending.)
Tassel jewelry is set to make it big in the year of the horse as well. Think fringe-y earrings, long cords with tassel pendants or wraparound beaded necklaces. Fingers crossed tassel jewelry makes way for a take on Audrey Hepburn’s iconic tassel earplugs in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Last but not least, we have colorful socks. The fashion girls have been all over the Pantone color map with theirs. Juicy apple red is the frontrunner, but I’ve spotted pastel yellow, magenta, pigmented blues…the list goes on and on. Wear them with jeans, over leggings, or with a miniskirt - considering they’re an accent piece, colorful socks are surprisingly versatile.
For the picks we’re currently loving, keep scrolling. If these It accessories are any indication, 2026 is going to have a lot to offer on the fashion front.