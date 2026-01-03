The It Accessories Every Fashion Person Is Wearing In 2026

By
published
in Features
Parisian woman wears a fur stole, black coat and black knee high boots.
(Image credit: @sylviemus)

New year, new you, as they say. No matter whether you’re into resolutions or not, now might be a great idea to get your accessories in check. Even though we’re looking forward, many of the It accessories slated to dominate 2026 harken back to times gone by, a nod to fashion’s cyclical nature. I’m specifically thinking about fur stoles and satin scarves, accessories that defined old Hollywood glamour and are now making their way back into the fashion zeitgeist. (Bonus points if you wear yours with a pillbox hat or brooch which are also trending.)

Tassel jewelry is set to make it big in the year of the horse as well. Think fringe-y earrings, long cords with tassel pendants or wraparound beaded necklaces. Fingers crossed tassel jewelry makes way for a take on Audrey Hepburn’s iconic tassel earplugs in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Last but not least, we have colorful socks. The fashion girls have been all over the Pantone color map with theirs. Juicy apple red is the frontrunner, but I’ve spotted pastel yellow, magenta, pigmented blues…the list goes on and on. Wear them with jeans, over leggings, or with a miniskirt - considering they’re an accent piece, colorful socks are surprisingly versatile.

For the picks we’re currently loving, keep scrolling. If these It accessories are any indication, 2026 is going to have a lot to offer on the fashion front.

Tassel Jewelry

Camille Charriere wears micro shorts with tights, a tassel necklace and metallic top.

There’s something inherently festive about a piece of tassel jewelry. A little rock n' roll, too. Consider your evening jewelry needs solved.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Colorful Socks

Selfie of The Row brown loafers, red socks and jeans.

You can’t really overstate the impact a colorful sock makes on an outfit. My favorite way to wear them is with jeans, loafers and a vintage raglan sweatshirt for an Americana look with a twist.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Satin Scarves

Woman takes a self wearing a satin headscarf, white tank top and wire sunglasses.

If I were to single out just one It accessory for 2026, it would be the satin scarf. The best part about is all the different ways you can wear them - tied around your neck, as a head scarf, around your waist over a dress or pants. The outfit opportunities they provide are limitless.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Fur Stole

Parisian woman wears a faux fur stole, black coat and knee high black boots.

A fur stole says you are the occasion - so start dressing like it! I love the way Sylvie’s used hers to dress