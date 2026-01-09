It's Here: The Spring 2026 Color Trend It Girls Are Wearing With Tall Uggs and Black Leggings

On TikTok right now, one thing is completely unavoidable and that thing is pastel yellow font. It's often used by a very specific kind of creator, the one who is wearing an outfit you'd do a double take of on the street and take a sneaky picture of to use for inspiration later. They're inexplicably cool—and for one reason of the other have been gravitating towards a very specific shade to adorn their videos.
One of my major trend predictions of 2026 is that we'll actually be seeing that specific pastel shade of yellow, along with pastel shades of pink, green and blue, a lot. It's reminiscent of the color theme that was so big when indie sleaze was the reigning aesthetic but feels a bit less neon and more palatable.
Uggboots are often a loud piece of an outfit. They're something you can spot from a mile away, with their black or chestnut tone. Their texture makes them easy to stand out against whatever else they're being worn with. And of course they'll never not make anyone feel nostalgic for the 2000s. When you see an Ugg, you feel a lot of things.
But Lawrence's pastel yellow coat actually tones down the boot and gives the winter boot a different feel entirely. It may be the only way we wear ours until further notice.
Shop coats in this particular shade of yellow, below.