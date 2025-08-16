9 Easy But Chic Outfits I Just Added to My Autumn 2025 Moodboard

Don't get me wrong, I love a bit of sunshine as much as the next person. But these sticky heatwaves? I'm over it. Give me a bright but cool September day now, please. My body might still be on the beach but my mind is well and truly occupied by the new season already.
I like to plan ahead for most things in life, my outfits included. So with autumn around the corner, I've started to think strategically about how I can wear my existing wardrobe in new ways for 2025, and which new pieces will be genuinely worth investing in to update my looks. In preparation, I of course read our Deputy Editor's A/W 25 trend report, which basically contains everything you need to know about the season ahead. Then I started scrolling through the feeds of some of the most stylish people I know for outfit inspiration.
I don't know about you, but I like my outfits to be chic, yes, but simple too. As a mother of a toddler and a busy editor, I need easy autumn outfits that I can throw on in the morning and feel stylish in all day. When I say "easy" I mean both easy to style up, and easy to wear. Comfort is key and gone are my days of experimenting with faffy styling tricks.
If we're on the same wavelength, keep scrolling to see the fruits of my new season moodboarding. Nine easy autumn outfits that nod to 2025's trends but remain classic and elevated enough to be recreated again and again over the years. As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so please don't judge me if you see my copying more than one of these chic outfits over the coming months. In fact, I shopped out the looks with some key new season buys so you can join me. You're welcome!
Emily Dawes is an editor, stylist and writer with over 12 years in the industry. Known for impeccable taste, our readers trust her advice, especially in her column, expensive-looking high street buys. Working for Who What Wear UK since 2020, Emily has been a contributing editor, branded content editor and affiliate editor. Now, as senior shopping editor, she leads the e-commerce content strategy. After obtaining a BA in English and American Studies from Nottingham University, Emily landed at The Mail on Sunday’s YOU. As the magazine’s fashion editor, she travelled the globe to style and direct fashion editorials and celebrity cover shoots. As a freelancer, she has styled Grazia cover shoots, developed brand marketing and content plans and worked with VIP clients including Elizabeth Day.