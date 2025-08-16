9 Easy But Chic Outfits I Just Added to My Autumn 2025 Moodboard

I scrolled the internet and found nine effortless and stylish autumn-ready outfits to copy this season. Shop them here.

Women wear easy autumn outfits
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
Don't get me wrong, I love a bit of sunshine as much as the next person. But these sticky heatwaves? I'm over it. Give me a bright but cool September day now, please. My body might still be on the beach but my mind is well and truly occupied by the new season already.

I like to plan ahead for most things in life, my outfits included. So with autumn around the corner, I've started to think strategically about how I can wear my existing wardrobe in new ways for 2025, and which new pieces will be genuinely worth investing in to update my looks. In preparation, I of course read our Deputy Editor's A/W 25 trend report, which basically contains everything you need to know about the season ahead. Then I started scrolling through the feeds of some of the most stylish people I know for outfit inspiration.

Woman wears trench coat and jeans

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

I don't know about you, but I like my outfits to be chic, yes, but simple too. As a mother of a toddler and a busy editor, I need easy autumn outfits that I can throw on in the morning and feel stylish in all day. When I say "easy" I mean both easy to style up, and easy to wear. Comfort is key and gone are my days of experimenting with faffy styling tricks.

If we're on the same wavelength, keep scrolling to see the fruits of my new season moodboarding. Nine easy autumn outfits that nod to 2025's trends but remain classic and elevated enough to be recreated again and again over the years. As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so please don't judge me if you see my copying more than one of these chic outfits over the coming months. In fact, I shopped out the looks with some key new season buys so you can join me. You're welcome!

9 Easy Autumn Outfits I'll Be Copying This Season

1. Bomber Jacket + Tailored Trousers + Trainers

influencer wears easy autumn outfit

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Shop the Look:

2. Suede Jacket + Wide Jeans + Ballet Flats

influencer wears suede blazer, wide blue jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

Shop the Look:

3. Leather Bomber + Mini Skirt + Loafers

woman wears bomber and skirt and loafer

(Image credit: @immegii)

Shop the Look:

4. Plaid Trench + Straight Jeans + Chunky Loafers

Francesca wears trench coat, straight jeans and loafers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Shop the Look:

5. Belted Cardigan + Flare Jean + Black Ankle Boot

woman wears cosy grey knit, kick flare jeans and black ankle boot

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Shop the Look:

6. Plaid Shirt + Cargo Trousers

Woman wears khaki cargo trousers, grey t-shirt and plaid shirt

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Shop the Look:

7. Shirt + Column Skirt + Pointed Toe Pump

Woman wears long skirt, black shirt, pointed to heels and woven leather bag

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Shop the Look:

8. Barn Jacket + Pleated Skirt + Red Bag

Woman wears barn jacket, white t-shirt, plaid skirt, loafers and red bag

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Shop the Look:

9. Denim Mini Dress + Roll Neck + Knee-High Boots

Woman wears denim mini dress, cream roll neck and knee high black boots

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Shop the Look:

