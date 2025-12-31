The 6 Shoe Trends Fashion People Will Wear With Leggings, Jeans, and Skirts in 2026

It's a tale as old as time: the clock strikes midnight, marking the start of a new year and the sudden, inescapable desire to overhaul your entire life. While the shift into a new year gives us all the best excuse to switch things up, that doesn't mean choosing what to change is always easy. After all, where exactly does one start when trying to transform their life? Do you adopt a new wellness routine? Book a vacation? Reboot your capsule wardrobe? It's not always easy to discern what resolutions to prioritize, but in those moments, it's best to follow the old adage: start from the ground up.
One way you can do just that is by taking the advice literally through embracing a few new shoe trends in 2026. Admittedly, we know that sounds a little silly, but all resolutions are about making small steps, friends!
Whether you're aiming to get a promotion, upgrade your style, or want to feel more self-assured, there's no better way to start things off on the right foot than by reassessing your footwear. It's not a massive life-altering change by any means, but you'll be able to indicate you've stepped into a new era (at least visually).
Of course, we realize that trying to figure out which shoe trends to adopt, on top of coming up with footwear styling combos, can be just as time-consuming as choosing resolutions in the first place. Luckily for you, that's where our expertise comes in handy.
We've used our research skills to identify how the style crowd will be wearing the biggest shoe trends for 2026 by looking through runway collections and recent outfit ideas. These shoe trends might not be life-changing, but these styling combos will surely add some pep to your step. Without further ado, here are 6 shoe trends to wear with leggings, jeans, skirts, dresses, and so much more...
1. High-Vamp Heels
Any true fashion buff can recall the famous quote from Victoria Beckham: "I can't concentrate in flats." While some might pass her words off as mere soundbites from a specific moment in pop culture, it seems creative directors took them as a call to action for their F/W 25 and S/S 26 collections. From Chanel to Toteme to Sportmax, fashion houses not only embraced high heels but also championed pairs with '80s-inspired high-cut silhouettes.
The return of high-vamp heels might come as a surprise considering the trend comes right off the heels of years of ballet flats reigning supreme, but that's what makes these shoes, well, worth our attention. Their return to the zeitgeist signifies the start of a new era, one that would surely get Posh Spice's stamp of approval.
Styling tips: If you really want to show off this shoe trend, consider pairing high-vamp pumps with pieces that will make them the focal point of your look. You can lean into the '80s-inspired elements of the silhouette by pairing them with an oversized coat styled as a dress to give off "working girl" energy. Alternatively, if you want to make them feel less formal, consider styling them with a funnel-neck windbreaker jacket and lace slip skirt to dial up the visual contrast for everyday wear. Either way, you'll find that this heel trend can elevate any outfit.
Tony Bianco
Cherry Pump
These high-vamp pumps want to make us break out in the chorus: "She's a lady. Whoa, whoa, whoa."
Reformation
Inez Pump
Calling all Upper East Siders!
Le Monde Beryl
Babouche Kitten Heel Pump
We'd style these pumps with a pair of black leggings to make them feel even fancier.
2. All Things Two-Toned
If you've kept up with our reporting, you're no stranger to the fact that a focus on shoe colors has been one of the most dominant footwear trends over the last few years—it's a phenomenon that will continue well into 2026. While there are a few noteworthy color trends, the most significant development from S/S 26 runway shows wasn't a single shade, but rather an embrace of all things two-toned.
From classic cap-toe slingback heels at Chanel to black loafers with a contrasting white vamp at Dior to pointed t-strap pumps at Ferragamo, no type of shoe was left untouched from getting the two-tone treatment. But the runways aren't the only places the two-tone shoe trend has taken over; we've seen it quickly surface in paparazzi shots of stars like Bella Hadid and in social media posts from women around the world. It's proof that the best things in life come in pairs, or rather, a pair of two-toned shoes.
Styling tips: Lean into the signature element of the two-tone shoe trend by pairing this footwear with matching or contrasting shades. With the latter, you can really draw attention to a pair of two-tone slingback heels by styling them with separates in shades that contrast with those highlighted in the shoes—e.g., brown and white heels pop when paired with an oversized gray blazer and light blue sweater dress. If you prefer a muted color palette, you can try pairing neutral two-tone ballet flats with matching tailored separates to create a super-polished airport outfit.
Sam Edelman
Tarra Pump
These are so Chanel-coded.
Mansur Gavriel
Ballet Flat
You'll wear these flats all the time.
JIL SANDER
Two-Tone Leather Slingback Sandals
We're suckers for a two-tone strappy sandal.
3. Textured Kicks
Although there are plenty of trending sneaker styles to choose from in 2026, they can't touch the rising popularity of textured kicks. Deviating from a focus on color, we first saw the beginning of this shoe trend in the F/W 25 collections of Miu Miu, Loewe, and even Adidas, which used texture (specifically suede sneakers) to give sneakers a contemporary spin.
Since then, we've seen footwear brands further lean into texture to add depth to flat shoes by using unexpected textiles; for example, models in Dries Van Noten's spring show sported sneakers made from saffron-red eel skin and shiny black leather. While at Prada and Puma, materials like pale pink satin and pony hair in animal prints were used to create sneakers that blended multiple trends. The result is a series of textured sneakers that everyone wants to get their hands on (literally).
Styling tips: Sneakers can be polished; the secret to making them look the part is by wearing textured-kicks with tailored separates. For example, you can elevate a pair of pony hair or suede sneakers by styling them with suiting staples, such as a long tailored coat, a crewneck sweater, and relaxed trousers. If you want to draw attention to your sneakers, consider matching them with your outerwear or styling them with an all-black outfit to make them really stand out. No matter how you choose to style your textured sneakers, you can trust that they'll make you look sophisticated all year long.
Jeffrey Campbell
Aleta Sneakers
Suede sneakers are the fashion set's kryptonite.
Larroudé
Stella Sneaker in Black Patent Leather
Another way to tap into this shoe trend is to opt for leather sneakers.
Miu Miu
Plume Satin Low Top Sneaker
Ballet flats to the back! Ballet-inspired sneakers to the front, please.
4. Posh Oxfords
For those who find sneakers (even suede and leather ones) far too casual for their taste, there's another shoe trend that's worth styling with your leggings, jeans, and skirts this year: oxfords. Given the continued popularity of loafers, it was only a matter of time before this preppy-coded shoe made a comeback, too.
That time has come, or that's seemingly what the S/S 26 collections are trying to make happen this year. From Jil Sander to Ralph Lauren to Miu Miu, we saw multiple runway shows use variations of derby and oxford shoes to elevate everyday silhouettes, like navy blue hoodies and low-slung pencil skirts, poplin shirts and pleated shorts, and even embellished shift dresses. These runway looks served as a reminder that half the battle of creating a sophisticated outfit lies in picking the right pair of shoes—Oxfords are up for the job this season.
Styling tips: There's no better way to embrace the return of Oxford shoes than by wearing this shoe trend with other "preppy" pieces. When you want to look like you come from old money, style a pair of derby-inspired flats with oversized golf earrings, a brown faux fur coat, a black crewneck sweater, black trousers, and a black handbag. When you're feeling more inclined to look like one of the Oxford graduates from the series Industry rather than Succession characters, consider styling a brushed mohair sweater with relaxed pleated shorts, a shoulder bag, and prominent socks with your derby flats. It's the perfect way to tap into the world of the wealthy, sans trust fund.
Dr. Martens
1461 Water-Repellent Leather Oxford
No, you don't need to go to prep school in order to wear these shoes.
Camper
Myra Oxford
Beyond shorts, consider styling these oxfords with a pair of relaxed trousers to really lean into the polished feel of this shoe trend.
Kenneth Cole
Justice Square Toe Oxford
During the spring and summer, these shoes will go perfectly with denim shorts, mini skirts, and even linen dresses.
5. Peep-Toe Pumps
Don't hate the messenger, but peep-toe pumps have officially popped out of hiding. The last time we saw this "controversial" heel silhouette trending was during the noughties; nowhere was safe from spotting strangers' toes out in the wild. Peep-toe heels became so popular that they were the footwear of choice among every star during that time: Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, and even Beyoncé. It's no wonder then that after years of living in the limelight, they went into hiding—that is, until early last fall.
We first saw peep-toe heels emerge from hiding in the S/S 25 collections of Prada, Acne Studios, and Miu Miu. Since then, the signature shape has slowly reclaimed its spot in the limelight, thanks to the viral pairs from Tory Burch, Ferragamo, and Alaïa, which gave the risqué shoe an elegant update for a new era. With updates that include sleek square-toe beds, delicate t-straps, and sculptural wedges, it's never been more risk-free to style this shoe trend with leggings, jeans, skirts, and really everything imaginable.
Styling tips: The draw of peep-toe pumps has always been the semi-provocative element they offer through the silver of the exposed toe—rather than running away from that, embrace that with your styling. Nod to the "peek-a-boo" element of this particular shoe trend by pairing white pumps with a matching white tank top, a black boxy blazer, and baggy leather trousers (that slightly cover the shoes). The duality of the colors and drastic tailoring will draw attention to your peep-toe heels, perfectly. If that's not spicy enough for your taste, you can make these shoes even hotter by styling them with a long tailored coat, semi-sheer blouse, a mini skirt, and sheer tights.
Tory Burch
Peep-Toe T-Strap Heeled Sandal
The season's hottest shoes are still in stock (for now).
Arezzo
Olivia Slingback Peep Toe Pump
The hardware detail makes these peep-toe heels even more trend-forward.
FERRAGAMO
Arcadia Ankle Strap Wedge Pump
Ferragamo knows what the fashion girls want—ahem, patent leather peep-toe wedges in the perfect shade of merlot.
6. Luxe Slippers
What's the last shoe trend that you're sure to spot everywhere in 2026? Drumroll, please... slippers. Yes, really. If your first thought to rationalize this shoe trend fell into the thinking that it could only be a thing because people would want to put on "casual" footwear after a crazy night out, you'll want to think again—although for the record, we totally support that choice.
Slippers are no longer just for the house or even for going to the bodega in the morning; they are slowly on their way to becoming one of the year's biggest shoe trends. We first saw slippers make a step in this direction with the debut of luxe leather, satin, and suede versions in the F/W 25 collections of Calvin Klein, Miu Miu, and The Row. Their debut in runway collections cemented them as a symbol of the quiet luxury aesthetic, quickly making them the shoe of choice among the style crowd for elevating everyday ensembles.